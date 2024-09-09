Aston Villa defender Kosta Nedeljkovic struggled to impose himself during Serbia's 2-0 Nations League defeat to Denmark, and was described as not very 'noticeable' in the encounter by Serbian outlet Sport.

Serbia were condemned to defeat in their second match of the new campaign, beaten by goals from Albert Gronbaek and Yussuf Poulsen in Copenhagen. The result leaves the Serbs third in the group with one point, having held European champions Spain to a draw in Belgrade on Thursday night.

Nedeljkovic, who is yet to start a Premier League game for Villa, produced an absent display, managing just 26 touches and completing only 13 passes before being hooked in the 64th minute. The performance has been met with mild criticism for the 18-year-old from the Serbian press, frustrated by his inability to make a meaningful mark on the game in his second appearance for his nation.

Nedeljkovic Struggles in Second Serbia Outing

Villans defender was deployed as a wing-back

After developing in Red Star Belgrade's academy, Nedeljkovic joined Villa in January in an £8million deal, but spent the second half of last season back with the Serbian giants on loan. Thus far not entrusted by head coach Unai Emery to start a Premier League fixture, the youngster has made three cameo appearances off the bench for the Villans, with a clear indication that he is seen as the heir to the likes of Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa at right-back.

However, if the starlet is looking to make his way into the West Midlanders' side in the immediate future, last night's display for his nation would appear to not have helped his cause. Serbian publication Sport provided an insight into his performance, awarding him five-and-a-half out of 10 in their player ratings:

"Was reliable in the first half, with some good blocks, then lost the ball on Denmark's leading goal. Other than that, he wasn't very noticeable."

The teenager earned his first call-up to the national team for this set of fixtures, and made his debut against Spain last week. Deployed as a right wing-back as the Orlovi set up with a back three, it's plausible that this new role is one which he is yet to grow accustomed to.

Nevertheless, being substituted midway through the second half, managing zero accurate crosses and winning just 40% of his ground duels will not look desirable to Emery when he assesses the player's progress.

Nedeljkovic's Statistics vs Denmark Minutes Played 64 Touches 26 Accurate Passes 13/14 (93%) Successful Dribbles 1 Accurate Crosses 0/1 (0%) Dispossessed 3 Ground Duels Won 2/5 (40%)

McGinn Disappoints in Scotland Defeat

Villa Park favourite suffered loss at hands of Portugal

Nedeljkovic wasn't the only Villa star who endured a difficult night in the Nations League, with captain John McGinn 'not himself' during Scotland's narrow defeat to Portugal. The Tartan Army were beaten 2-1 courtesy of a late Cristiano Ronaldo strike, a result which continues Steve Clarke's side's miserable run of form.

McGinn failed to impact the game in the final third, not registering a shot or a successful dribble, and was taken off for Ben Doak late in the game. The Villa Park fan favourite is often Scotland's talismanic figure, scoring 18 goals in 71 caps, but has suffered a dip in form on the international stage recently.

All statistics via FotMob - as of 09/09/2024