Highlights Aston Villa have reportedly made the first move to sign Denzel Dumfries.

The Inter Milan defender has been an impressive performer for club and country for a while now.

Netherlands teammate Jeremie Frimpong believes Dumfries is 'one of the best in the world' in his position.

Aston Villa have reportedly made moves to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League club, and steps have now been taken, but it might not be as simple as Villa would like.

Villa have made the first move, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, with a possible move hinging on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League. No offer has been made yet, but the "first steps with his entourage" have reportedly been taken.

What a Dumfries Done Deal Would Look Like

It's not going to be easy for Aston Villa to convince him

Even though an offer has not yet been made, the report from Italy states that it "cannot be ruled out" in the coming weeks. They say that Inter will consider offers above €30m (£25.68m), but it's unclear whether or not that is close to Villa's valuation of the player, who has been described as "one of the best" in the world in his position by Dutch teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

What's more, Dumfries' stance on the situation could make life difficult for Villa and their hierarchy - particularly football chief Monchi and manager Unai Emery. That's because Dumfries is said to feel that Villa's 'reputation and ambition' does not match that of his current club Inter.

That might change a little if Villa qualify for the Champions League this season, and will also be helped if they can win the Europa Conference League. They face Atalanta in the quarter-final first leg on Thursday evening and are among the favourites to win the competition.

How Dumfries has compared to Matty Cash for their clubs in 2023-24 Denzel Dumfries Matty Cash Appearances 31 32 Goals 3 3 Assists 5 1 Yellow cards 3 8

Dumfries Would be Big Upgrade for Villa

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT last month, transfer expert Dean Jones said that Dumfries will be a 'big upgrade' for Villa, who will have to do a good job to sell the club to him. That still seems to be very much the case based on recent reports.

"Yeah, there's obviously a link there. It's a big upgrade, though, to get somebody like Dumfries from where they've been in recent years," Jones said. "So it depends really on how well you can sell the club to the player. Villa are having a bit of a tricky time of things and a bit of a wobble at the moment. So it will probably also depend on exactly how high up the Premier League table they end up finishing."

Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League, with only goal difference keeping them out of the top four. They still have Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool left to play in the league. So too do four-placed Tottenham, who also face a trip to Manchester City before the end of the season.

Statistics from WhoScored.com. Correct as of 11-04-24.