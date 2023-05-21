Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos is expected to be a “big part of the future” at Villa Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The centre-back is gradually being reintegrated into Unai Emery’s Villans side after a lengthy spell on the sidelines this season.

Aston Villa news – Diego Carlos

Following Carlos’ first appearance since August in this month’s 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Emery indicated that he was delighted the centre-back is on the road to full fitness.

“Diego Carlos will be very important for us, as well. Those three centre-backs, [Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings] for me, are amazing,” said Emery (via Express & Star).

The 30-year-old, described as a "monster" by teammate Ollie Watkins, signed for the Villans from Sevilla for a fee of £26m last summer but suffered an Achilles rupture in his second appearance for the West Midlands outfit.

After spending the last eight months recovering and regaining his fitness, the Brazilian has gradually returned to Emery’s side and is targeting a regular spot in the starting XI as of next season.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Spanish head coach could get the best out of Carlos as the Villans look to challenge in the upper echelons of the table regularly.

And Jones has said that having Carlos back is a “huge boost” ahead of a fresh start for the defender next term.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Carlos?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Having him back is a huge boost to Villa, and it’s time for him to have a fresh start in this team next season.

“A lot has happened this season, but the good news is that things are so optimistic around the club, and they certainly plan for him to be a big part of the future from what I have heard.”

Will Carlos prove to be a good signing for Villa?

Despite arriving at Villa Park almost 12 months ago, Carlos will feel like a new signing in the West Midlands after barely having the opportunity to showcase his talents in the Premier League.

The Barra Bonita-born star made 136 appearances at Sevilla, hitting the back of the net six times and providing a singular assist for his teammates.

During that time, he was part of a side that won the 2020 Europa League and achieved success by earning a gold medal with Brazil during the 2020 Olympic Games.

Therefore, the experienced centre-back comes with a significant pedigree as Villa look to challenge for European football again next season.