Aston Villa are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen for the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph's John Percy, with David Ornstein even adding that a £15m offer has been made.

Malen hasn't been a regular for Dortmund so far this season, starting just six games in the Bundesliga. The Dutch international has scored three times this term, but there's no doubt he has a right to be frustrated with the lack of minutes he's had during the 2024/2025 campaign.

His versatility makes him a useful squad option for Dortmund, but he will want to become a regular starter at a new club. The likes of Leon Bailey haven't hit the form expected of them this season while Villa also lost Moussa Diaby in the summer, so Malen could be a smart addition for the Midlands outfit.

He wants to leave Dortmund

According to a report from The Telegraph's John Percy, Aston Villa are in talks to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Malen, and he's been identified as their number one target. Malen has found minutes hard to come by at the German club, and Dortmund would likely accept an offer in the region of £25m.

David Ornstein has also now reported that Villa have even submitted an offer to sign Malen in the region of £15m plus add-ons, but it's short of Dortmund's valuation. Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs as they hope to thrash out a deal during the winter window.

The report claims that although one source has claimed that he's their number one target, other sources have suggested that other players are being monitored. Aston Villa are hoping to secure a deal to sign a new winger during the January transfer window.

Malen, who has been described as 'extremely fast', could be a smart addition for the Villans considering his versatility in attack, capable of playing out wide and through the middle, and Emery's side are clearly in the market for another attacker as they head towards the business end of the campaign.