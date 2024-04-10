Highlights Douglas Luiz is committed to Aston Villa and the project under Unai Emery, dispelling recent transfer rumors.

Luiz has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona in recent transfer windows.

Unai Emery values Luiz's contribution to his Villa side as they look to secure Champions League qualification this season.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz says he is "very happy" at the club and with the project under Unai Emery having been linked with an exit from Villa Park for a while.

Transfer rumours surrounding the Brazilian will never go away, it seems. For the last few years, the Brazilian has been constantly linked with a move away, and the names of Barcelona and Arsenal are the ones that keep coming back up time and time again.

The rumours will no doubt rear their ugly heads again this summer. Luiz joined Villa from Manchester City back in 2019 and has particularly flourished under Unai Emery. Villa are currently fifth in the Premier League, with only goal difference keeping them out of the top four. Luiz has scored nine goals and assisted another five in the Premier League this season.

Douglas Luiz Addresses His Aston Villa Future

Luiz has affirmed his commitment to Aston Villa in an interview this week. He spoke in glowing terms about the size of the club, and their aims to write new history. They are currently fifth in the Premier League, with only goal difference keeping them out of the top four. They are also still in the Europa Conference League, so there is every chance they'll be playing in a European competition next season, one way or another.

"We’re all very happy with how this season is going, especially me, with all the history that the club is building and for my goals and assists, too," Luiz reportedly said to DAZN Portugal, via Birmingham Mail.

"Personally, I’m very happy with it all and I think it’s just the start of a new chapter. As I always say, Aston Villa is a huge club and we’re prepared to write a new chapter.

"Since Unai arrived there was a huge boost in the group’s confidence. I think he brought confidence to the team because we always had a good group of players.

"The squad is pretty much the same, only one or two players were bought in, so I think his work was important for the history that we’re writing."

How Douglas Luiz has performed for Aston Villa in 2023-24 Appearances 45 Goals 10 Assists 10 Yellow cards 12 Red cards 0 Minutes played 3,627

Luiz is Indispensable to Unai Emery and Aston Villa

Unai Emery has reciprocated the love. He knows how important Luiz is to his team and the way the play. Emery will certainly be putting his foot down to keep Luiz in the summer, if push indeed comes to shove.

"Douglas is playing very good and he improves a lot," Emery said. "His commitment is amazing. I am very happy with him and I want to keep him, of course. I think he’s happy with us, his commitment with his national team and his performances are amazing, fantastic. I want him."

