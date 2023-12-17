Highlights Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is attracting interest from Premier League sides due to his impressive performances this season.

Arsenal is keen on securing Luiz's signature, but Villa are likely to demand a hefty fee, potentially over £100m, which could deter suitors in the January transfer window.

Villa is expected to fight off any interest in Luiz during January and may revisit the situation in the summer, as the midfielder is happy at the club under Unai Emery.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is enjoying an impressive season with the Midlands club and is starting to turn the heads of Premier League sides. Journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an internal update on his future, with Arsenal keen on securing his signature.

The Brazil International has undoubtedly been a key reason why Aston Villa have been performing so exceptionally this campaign. As a result of his impressive performances, sides towards the top of the Premier League are starting to consider a move to acquire his services.

Of course, Emery now has his side competing for Champions League places which could tempt the former Manchester City midfielder to stick around for the moment. Villa are likely to demand a hefty fee to part ways with Luiz which could put off any potential suitors, especially in the January transfer window.

Villa want over £100m for Luiz amid Arsenal interest

According to ESPN, Luiz has emerged as a major target for the Gunners ahead of the January transfer window. Due to fitness issues for Thomas Partey, Mikel Arteta is considering adding another body in the middle of the park. The report also claims that Arsenal had three bids rejected last year for around £25 million, but they'd have to pay significantly more to secure his signature now after a sensational season.

As per Football Transfers, Villa are set to demand in the region of £110m if they were to allow Luiz to depart in the near future. This fee would be slightly more than what Arsenal paid for Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer transfer window, so it's difficult to imagine Arteta and his recruitment team forking out a similar figure just a few months later.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 (10-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.20 3rd Goals 5 =2nd Assists 2 =5th Yellow cards 5 =2nd Shots per game 1.9 2nd Pass success rate 88.5% 4th Average passes per game 59.7 2nd Tackles per game 2.3 1st Fouled per game 1.3 =4th Stats according to WhoScored

Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian midfielder could play for any side in the top four of England's top flight, and he wouldn't be surprised if Man City opted to re-sign him. Luiz has undoubtedly been one of Villa's most important players since the campaign got under way, so losing him in the middle of the season would be disastrous, especially if Emery is serious about mounting a charge on the Champions League places.

Jacobs has suggested that from Villa's point of view, they will be fighting off any interest in Luiz during the January transfer window. The journalist adds that there is no way Arsenal would be willing to drop over £100m on a player, especially in the middle of the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"My understanding is that from Villa's point of view anyway, they will be fighting off any interest. The valuation of Douglas Luiz is effectively a British record transfer, give or take, it would be £100m plus, and even then, they might still turn it down and revisit the situation in the summer. There's no way that Arsenal are going to be dropping, in January, £100m plus on a player, so I don't think personally and from talking to sources, it is going to be possible in January. I think that there won't be a significant midseason push from the player even if interest does come calling because he's very happy at the moment under Unai Emery, so he becomes, therefore, one that's more viable in the summer."

Aston Villa's January transfer plans

With Emery's starting 11 looking reasonably strong at the moment considering their form, in the January transfer window they could look to add more depth throughout the squad, increasing competition for places. Moxley has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that signing a striker to compete with Ollie Watkins is a possibility as we look towards the winter window.

It's understood that Roma striker Tammy Abraham could be an option for the Midlands club. The 26-year-old needs no introduction to Villa fans having spent the season on loan during the 2018/2019 campaign. The England International is currently recovering from a serious knee injury, so it will be interesting to see if Villa make a move when he is fit.