Aston Villa could struggle to keep hold of midfielder Douglas Luiz at Villa Park, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with the star’s ranking inside the Villans squad.

Unai Emery has enjoyed a positive start to life as head coach of the West Midlands outfit.

Aston Villa news – Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City in a deal worth £15m in the summer of 2019. The South American had found opportunities to break into Pep Guardiola’s City side impossible. He had spent the two seasons prior on loan at Spanish outfit Girona.

However, his move to the Villans has seen his value skyrocket past the £15m they shelved out for him, having become a regular as Villa transformed from relegation candidates to a Europa Conference League outfit. Luiz has nailed down his place in the starting XI under the management of Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and Emery.

But under the latter, Luiz has gone to another level. He often dominates games as a midfield enforcer and threatens opposition backlines with his impressive passing range and exceptional delivery on the set piece.

The 25-year-old’s displays have led to him receiving call-ups to the Brazilian national team. However, the nine-cap star has missed out on Selecao selection for October’s World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay. And Villa received a boost last year when Luiz committed his long-term future to the Villans, signing a contract extension that runs until the summer of 2026.

However, the one-time European Cup winners will be wary of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs in his services. Towards the end of the recent summer transfer window, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested that Luiz, valued at £60m by Villa, was a name discussed internally at Liverpool. Meanwhile, Jones told GIVEMESPORT in August that Arsenal were still interested in the midfielder’s signature, having turned down a move to north London 12 months previous.

Douglas Luiz - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.00 =2nd Goals 3 2nd Yellow cards 4 =1st Shots per game 2 =3rd Pass success rate 87.1% 6th Average passes per game 53.1 2nd Tackles per game 2.3 3rd Fouled per game 1.6 =2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Luiz is ‘probably one of the best players’ at Aston Villa – Dean Jones

Jones believes that Luiz is “one of the best players” in Villa’s squad and acknowledges that he’s “gone to another level” under Emery. However, the journalist wonders how the Villans can keep the Brazilian at the club in the wake of potential Champions League interest. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Luiz is probably one of the best players in that Aston Villa team generally, but under Emery, he just seems to have gone to another level again. It’s a player that Champions League clubs have had an eye on, and you can understand why when you see the levels he's now managing to reach under Emery. It'll be interesting if he continues to play the way he's been playing across the course of an entire season how Villa manage to hold on to a player like this because he's so impressive and composed. It's not like it's a one-off season. He’s a player that's had this in his locker for years, and Aston Villa are making the most of how good he is. They're thriving as a result of his success.”

Aston Villa’s £26m Luiz replacement

Should Villa cash in on Luiz’s services during the January or summer transfer windows in 2024, they have several options that could replace the Brazilian enforcer. According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is the subject of interest from Aston Villa, ahead of a potential €30m (£26m) during the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old, formerly on loan at Arsenal under Emery, is finding opportunities challenging to come by at the Santiago Bernabeu, and a return to the Premier League could be appetising. Ceballos is unlikely to break into Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead of Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde.

What next for Aston Villa and Luiz?

After missing out on Brazil’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers during the season’s second international break, Luiz must focus on maintaining his form for Aston Villa. The Villans return to action in two weeks, welcoming West Ham United to Villa Park on 22nd October, hoping to secure their first victory over the Irons since 2015. Emery then leads his side to AZ Alkmaar in their third Europa Conference League group stage fixture, aiming to take pole position in the group with a victory.

Luton Town visit the West Midlands for the first time in the Premier League this season on 29th October, before Villa make the short trip to Nottingham Forest on 5th November. A rematch with AZ Alkmaar awaits on 9th November, before Villa prepare for the season’s third international break when Fulham arrive in the second city on 12th November.

