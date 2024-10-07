Douglas Luiz has struggled to find consistent game time at Juventus, following his switch from Aston Villa last summer, and he has now conceded two penalties in the space of just five days. The move has not yet worked out as hoped for the Brazilian, who had comfortably found his place as a respected midfielder in the Premier League.

It follows after the two Champions League clubs negotiated a complex swap deal which saw Luiz travel to Italy in exchange for an £18.5 million cash sum, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea. Understandably, the Villans were initially reluctant to let the midfield ace depart, having just secured a place in the top-division of continental football, but recent performances suggest the deal may have worked out well in their favour.

Related Aston Villa Jhon Duran Demands Emerge Amid Fresh Chelsea Interest Aston Villa have slapped an £80 million price tag on in-form striker Jhon Duran.

Luiz Concedes Two Penalties in 57 Minutes

It has been a tough start to life in Italy for Luiz

Since his arrival, Luiz has mustered just one start for the Old Lady, and has been restricted to late substitute cameos for the rest of his time thus far in Italy. In his side's Champions League tie with RB Leipzig, he was introduced in the second half following a red card to Michele Di Gregorio, in a bid to gain better control of the game.

However, just minutes after coming onto the pitch, Luiz conceded a penalty for handball, which many thought was an unnecessary foul to give away. Former Scotland international, Don Hutchinson, was especially critical, denoting the offence as down to a "lack of bravery" from Luiz.

Fortunately, despite falling 2-1 down after the penalty and having been reduced to ten men, Juventus produced a sensational turnaround against all odds to win the game 3-2, mitigating Luiz's negative influence on the match.

Just a few days later though, Luiz was, again, substituted on for the last half an hour against Cagliari, where he conceded another penalty for a reckless challenge in the box on Roberto Piccoli, which ultimately resulted in his side losing the advantage, and returning home with a 1-1 draw.

Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), many have criticized Luiz's performance, with journalist, Emmet Gates, claiming that "the move hasn't worked out thus far", which would be an entirely fair judgment given recent events.

Aston Villa Satisfied with Replacement Midfielder

Amadou Onana has successfully plugged the gap left by Luiz

Following Luiz's departure, Villa splashed out in Merseyside, paying a fee close to £50 million for Everton star, Amadou Onana. Arsenal were reportedly interested in the move as well, but the Claret and Blue eventually won the race, convincing the player of his first-team opportunities with Unai Emery.

Amadou Onana's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 6 Goals 2 Progressive passes per 90 2.98 Tackles per 90 3.4 Interceptions per 90 1.7

The Belgian has impressed so far at Villa Park, even notching three goals in nine appearances, and it seems the gap once left by Luiz has rarely been felt this season. Luiz enjoyed an incredible 2023/24 campaign, recording a stunning 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, so Onana has had some hefty shoes to fill, but given how his career in the midlands has panned out so far, in tandem with Luiz's overseas struggles, Villa fans will be content with the outcomes of their transfer business at the moment.

Related Joe Cole Warns Aston Villa That Jhon Duran Could Leave Soon Joe Cole believes Jhon Duran may grow unhappy at Aston Villa if he doesn't begin starting games.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 06/10/2024