Aston Villa duo Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho have to prove themselves at Villa Park, says journalist Dean Jones.

The two attackers joined the Midlands club with big expectations but haven't quite lived up to the hype.

Aston Villa news — Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho

Villa manager Unai Emery recently admitted that Bailey hasn't been consistent enough for the Villans.

"Leon, he’s working as well trying to help the team and trying to be a protagonist on the pitch," the Spaniard told BirminghamLive. "He’s not being consistent in his performance, but we are supporting and helping him and trying to be demanding with him. He’s doing it."

It's also a similar story for Coutinho, who impressed during his initial loan spell with the Midlands club last season.

As per Transfermarkt, he scored five goals and provided three assists in 19 Premier League games. However, this term, the Brazilian only managed to find the back of the net once in his first 20 top-flight appearances.

What has Dean Jones said about Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho?

Jones says Bailey still needs to prove himself at Villa and also thinks Coutinho is in a similar boat to the Jamaica international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Leon Bailey's probably got a case to prove still in terms of staying in the set-up and obviously there are question marks around Coutinho.

"But genuinely, Villa are in such a good situation right now that Emery will probably feel that whatever he asks for, he'll have a good chance of getting."

Should Aston Villa fans be demanding more from Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho?

All things considered, yes. Villa spent a bit of money on Bailey, who joined from Bayer Leverkusen for £25m, as reported by BBC Sport. He also showed during his time in Germany that he can be a dangerous winger.

As per Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old was directly involved in over 20 goals for Die Werkself in his last season at the BayArena.

Regarding Coutinho, who cost his current employers £17m (also via BBC Sport), he obviously arrived at Villa Park with a big reputation.

A Brazil international joining from Barcelona after spells at Liverpool and Inter Milan, he was a huge signing for the Midlands club.

Considering the above, it's not a shock that much was expected from Bailey and Coutinho. It's now down to Emery to try and get the best out of the two attacking players.