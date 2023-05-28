Aston Vila's left-back situation involving Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno is 'weird from the outside’, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Real Betis defender and the Frenchman - who reportedly earn £200k-a-week between them - have often shared the role in recent weeks with neither holding down a starting spot over a consistent run of matches.

Aston Villa news – Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno

Villa confirmed their signing of the 27-year-old in January, where he cost the club a mere £13.3m.Five months into his Villa career, according to Footmercato, both Chelsea and Manchester are interested in signing the Spanish defender after impressing under Emery’s tutelage.

Despite impressing since joining the Villans, neither he nor Digne have a nailed-on position as things stand.

Former Villa defender Alan Hutton has said he's been left bemused at Emery’s treatment of the pair, with the chopping and changing of the left-backs overly confusing.

Hutton told Villa News: “Emery’s always changing between Moreno and Digne and I don’t know why. Maybe it’s a case of Emery still trying to bed them in. I know he came in during the January window, but he’s maybe still looking at the future and who’s going to be the number one left-back.”

Villa were without Moreno on the final day after the left-back was forced off 12 minutes after his introduction to their Liverpool encounter and as a result it was Digne’s final chance this campaign to prove he is worthy of being Emery’s starting left-back, but that will take some doing given how well Moreno has integrated into the squad.

What did Dean Jones say about Unai Emery and his left-back decision?

Although Jones suggested the situation between his two left-backs from the outside looks weird, he believes that the Spaniard will be his first choice going forward.

However, he claimed that the Spanish tactician may be mustering up a masterplan where both players can fit in some way or another.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, I mean, the situation does seem weird from the outside. But this kind of competition has been forced between Digne and Moreno. I mean, I still personally feel that Moreno is going to be the guy that he wants but maybe there’s a masterplan here that Emery’s working on whereby he can fit both into his squad and in different roles.”

Who should be Unai Emery’s first-choice left-back?

Since Moreno’s winter arrival, he has notched 19 Premier League appearances, and has three assists in that sequence, while Digne has played 28 this term, racking up one goal but assisting none.

According to Fbref, he makes 3.8 progressive carries, 1.28 successful take-ons and 2.65 touches in attacking areas per 90, while his defensive statistics do suffer. What their winter signing brings in an attacking sense is far superior to that of his challenger Digne, even if it means their Villa’s centre-backs need to be more defensively astute.

While both defenders have shared the load this season, limited game time for Digne means he should look elsewhere this summer as it seems inconceivable that he in the starting squad in the foreseeable future. It’s clear that Moreno is Emery’s preferred option, seeing as Digne has failed to play a full 90 minutes since the former joined, with his versatility a favourable asset in his skill set.

Emery needs to look past Moreno’s present injury to decide who will be his first-choice left-hand-side defender, especially with their potential return to the Europa League. But the difference in their performances this season are stark and will make Emery’s decision that little easier.