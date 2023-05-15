Aston Villa are in a good position to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Villans boss Unai Emery managed the 26-year-old during his time at the Estadio de la Cerámica, and Galetti thinks that could give the Midlands club an advantage in the race for his signature.

Aston Villa transfer news — Pau Torres

Galetti recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Villa could make their move for Torres soon amid interest in him from Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

Spurs looking at the centre-back comes as no surprise, as he's been a reported target for them before.

According to the MailOnline, they explored a deal to sign him last year but, in the end, he remained at Villarreal.

It'll now be interesting to see whether Tottenham actually do go back in for Torres once the transfer window is open again.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Pau Torres and Aston Villa?

While the likes of Tottenham and Juventus seem to be sniffing around, Galetti says Villa are still well in the equation thanks to his former manager Emery being at the club and could end up signing him for just €30m (£26m).

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The presence of Emery at Aston Villa, the former coach of Pau Torres at Villarreal, would seem to put the Villans in a privileged position for the Spanish player, who will most likely leave Villarreal this summer for a fee of around €28–30m."

Who could join Pau Torres at Aston Villa this summer?

If Villa can bring Torres to Villa Park, he may not be their only exciting signing for the 2023/24 Premier League season.

According to The Telegraph, the Villans are also interested in Juventus' Dušan Vlahović and Barcelona's Ferran Torres.

They're Champions League-level forwards who'd be coming from two of the biggest clubs in Europe, so Villa could end up making a real statement by signing the duo.

With the Midlands outfit still able to qualify for European football next term, this season has been an amazing one for them.

If they want to continue to challenge for a spot in the top seven and eventually make it to the Champions League, though, then they're probably going to need to add a bit more quality to their squad.

With that in mind, they really should look no further than the likes of Torres, Vlahović and Torres.