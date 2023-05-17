Aston Villa target Giovani Lo Celso is "really appreciated" by Villans manager Unai Emery, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The transfer expert says the midfielder is on the Midlands club's list, but a move could depend on what Tottenham Hotspur's next manager wants to do with him.

Aston Villa transfer news — Giovani Lo Celso

Romano recently shared on Twitter that Villa have a concrete interest in Lo Celso.

He also revealed that the 27-year-old, who's currently on loan at Villarreal, would be keen on a move to Villa Park.

With his parent club Tottenham not having a manager, though, nothing is likely to be sanctioned until Spurs sort that out.

A move to Villa would see Lo Celso reunite with Emery, who coached him during his time as Villarreal boss. Tottenham signed the Argentine permanently from PSG in a £27m deal more than three years ago, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Giovani Lo Celso, Unai Emery and Aston Villa?

Romano says Lo Celso is on Villa's radar and is a player admired by Emery.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Aston Villa, there will be big investments. They want to do something important in the market and Lo Celso's a player really, really appreciated by Unai Emery, so he's on the list, for sure. But It depends also on Tottenham's new coach."

Why is Giovani Lo Celso appreciated by Unai Emery?

Lo Celso is quite a versatile footballer, able to play in midfield, behind the striker and out wide.

He's also good on the ball. As per FBref, the Argentina international has ranked in the 91st percentile for progressive passes received, the 88th for progressive carries and the 89th for progressive passes among his positional peers over the last year.

"He is a technically gifted player," Lo Celso's Tottenham team-mate Harry Winks said a few years ago (via The Guardian). "But he is not afraid to get stuck in when he needs to as well."

Lo Celso's biggest problem is staying fit and that's one reason why he perhaps hasn't always been able to show the above in north London.

However, it's clear to see that he's a player with a lot of technical quality and definitely a midfielder worth chasing this summer if that's a position Emery wants to strengthen. While Tottenham may not want him, there could be a home for the former PSG man at Villa Park.