Emi Martinez is among the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and he just proved his worth once more by pulling off a big save to deny Fulham's Andreas Pereira from the penalty spot. The eccentric Aston Villa star then proceeded to celebrate wildly in front of his fans, in a display that they'll absolutely love.

Aston Villa have made a strong start to the new Premier League campaign, sitting in fifth place before today's round of fixtures, with just one defeat so far this term. They've also managed two wins from two in the Champions League, including an historic victory over German giants Bayern Munich.

While attacking players like Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, and Morgan Rogers are stealing the headlines most weeks, the efforts of Martinez in goal are crucial to any success the Midlands club achieve. And, he's been at his best again this afternoon, both in terms of his saves and his escapades in getting the crowd going.

Martinez Kisses the Badge

Villa fans have to be happy with commitment

With the scores level at 1-1 after 26 minutes at Craven Cottage, Fulham earned a penalty, and Andreas Pereira stepped up to try and give his team a valuable lead.

However, a fairly poor spot kick to Martinez's left was easily collected by the Argentine keeper, who smothered the ball before jumping to his feet to celebrate the save with his teammates and the fans.

Footage from the game shows Martinez kissing the Aston Villa badge passionately, which will no doubt delight the travelling fans. He was also seen blowing a cheeky kiss to the Fulham fans behind the goal who were trying to distract him before the penalty was taken.

Martinez is a Spot-Kick Expert

His penalty record is impressive

This is not the first time Martinez has been successful when on the other side of a spot-kick, for club or country. He has now saved eight in-game penalty kicks throughout his career, half of which have come during his time with Villa.

Football fans will also recall his exploits in the 2022 World Cup final, where he was the star of the show for Argentina as they triumphed over France to lift the famous trophy.

Emi Martinez 2023/24 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 46 Minutes played 4,125 Goals conceded 61 Clean sheets 13 Saves per 90 2.71 Launched passes completed per 90 3.81

This is also not the first time Martinez has relished winding up his opponents. Throughout his career, the keeper has been known for his overzealous celebrations, and his underhand tactics, especially during penalty shootouts, where he has excelled at distracting and unnerving players like Bruno Fernandes, Davinson Sanchez, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/10/24