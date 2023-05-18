Emi Martinez would become one of the most expensive goalkeepers ever were he to leave Aston Villa in this summer's transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Argentinian international has consistently been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Villa from Arsenal for £20 million in September 2020. The shot-stopper has amassed 37 clean sheets in 108 appearances so far during his three seasons with the club and was instrumental in Argentina's 2022 World Cup success.

Latest Aston Villa news - Emi Martinez

After Saturday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Villa moved level with the North London club on points in the race for Europe, although they currently remain in eighth place on goal difference.

With a number of the Premier League's top clubs, including Spurs, Manchester United and Chelsea, all in need of a long-term solution in goal, Martinez's name has started to come up in transfer rumours. Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul believes that the player is 'likely to change clubs in June', with all three of the aforementioned teams interested.

What has Jones said about Villa and Martinez?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Martinez has got a decision to make over his Aston Villa future and at the same time, Villa have got an opportunity to make a lot of money on him. I mean, he would become one of the most expensive goalkeepers ever if he was to leave in the next transfer window. So there's a lot to be taken into account there."

Should Villa sell Martinez?

As Martinez is contracted until the end of the 2026/27 season, Villa do not suddenly need to cash in on one of their best players. Added to this is the fact that the player has expressed no desire to leave the club and appears to have a very strong link with both the fanbase and his current teammates - particularly fellow South Americans Douglas Luiz, Diego Carlos, Philippe Coutinho and compatriot Emi Buendia.

Furthermore, Villa are on a clear upward trajectory under Unai Emery and have collected the third most points in the league since his appointment, behind only title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal.

Even if Villa do miss out on European football this season they will certainly be able to compete for Champions League places in 24/25. The same cannot be said for Spurs and Chelsea at this moment in time. This extremely strong bargaining position means Villa should only consider selling the £20m (via The Guardian) Martinez if they receive a world record fee for a goalkeeper.