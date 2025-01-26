Aston Villa midfielder Emiliano Buendia has agreed a new contract at Villa Park, keeping him at the club until 2027, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Buendia, who joined the Villans for a fee of £33m, has been heavily linked with a move away during the January transfer window after a lack of game time under Unai Emery this season. The Villa boss showed his faith in Buendia earlier this week, giving him a rare start against Monaco in the Champions League.

Villa have spent a significant sum of money in recent years bringing in new attacking additions, meaning Buendia has found minutes hard to come by. Injuries have played a part in his availability, and it would be understandable if he looked to find a loan move during the January transfer window.

Ornstein has now reported that Buendia has signed a one-year contract extension, amid interest from Bayer Leverkusen and other clubs around Europe. As it stands, Villa aren't intending to allow Buendia to leave on a permanent deal, despite comments from Emery after their game against Monaco earlier this week...

“He has the option to leave but today we needed him."

So far this season, Buendia has made just 11 Premier League appearances and is yet to start a game in England's top flight. The Argentinian midfielder has played a total of 80 minutes in the league, so there's likely to be plenty of frustration for the 28-year-old.

A new deal is a show of faith from Emery, but Buendia will be desperate to be involved more regularly, rather than the odd appearance in Europe. Although a permanent move now appears unlikely due to signing a new contract, there could be a chance that he departs on loan before the end of the window, especially if Villa make another signing.

Donyell Malen was already brought in earlier in the month, with the former Borussia Dortmund forward capable of playing out wide. Buendia was utilised on the wing during Villa's Champions League clash with Monaco earlier in the week.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.