Aston Villa could get “half-decent” money if they were to sell Emiliano Buendia at Villa Park in order to fund the signing of Sporting Lisbon star Pedro Goncalves this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The winger has struggled to nail down a regular spot across his two seasons under the management of Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and now Unai Emery.

Aston Villa transfer news – Emi Buendia

Aston Villa completed the signing of Buendia in the summer of 2021 for a fee that could eventually reach £38m, with the attack-minded player having just come off the back of a Championship title-winning season with Norwich City.

The deal also included a sell-on clause which enables the Canaries to receive 10% of the fee that the Villans eventually sell the forward for.

However, the West Midlands giants also have attacking options such as Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, meaning it has been difficult for Buendia to make himself a regular during his time at Villa Park.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the South American’s displays in recent months have been better than ever, with the wide man enjoying his best spell since arriving at the club.

But the journalist also spoke of Villa’s interest in Sporting's Goncalves - who has a release clause worth £70m in his contract - and suggested that the sale of Buendia could raise good money to enable signings of this calibre.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Buendia?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I know they're being linked with Pedro Goncalves, and it will take a lot of money to sign him, but they can't make a signing like that without letting anyone go.

“At the moment, you might get half-decent money for Buendia.”

How has Buendia performed for Aston Villa this season?

Buendia – who has previously been described as “magical” by journalist Jack Reeve – has enjoyed a solid campaign with the Villans this term and will hope to kick on next season.

The one-cap Argentina international has hit the back of the net five times whilst providing one assist in 30 appearances as Villa make an unlikely late dart for European football.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.69 for his displays in the Premier League ranks the £75,000 per-week earner as the fifth-best-performing player in Emery’s squad, indicating that whilst he is important to the side’s chances of success, he could be offloaded for the right price in the summer.

Therefore, whilst Buendia has enjoyed a recent resurgence in his Villa career, NSWE may be tempted to cash in on his services in order to secure the signing of the "unreal" Goncalves when the upcoming transfer window opens.