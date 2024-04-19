Highlights Journalist Matt Maher says Aston Villa are still waiting clarification on whether Emi Martinez will be banned for the semi-final.

Martinez avoided a red card despite receiving two yellow cards during the quarter-final win against Lille, due to a rare rule.

Robin Olsen could replace the World Cup winner if a suspension is confirmed.

There is a lot of confusion around whether Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be suspended for the Europa Conference League semi-final. The goalkeeper found himself in a bizarre situation as Villa beat Lille in a penalty shootout to advance to the last four of the competition.

Martinez was shown a yellow card during the match, and was booked again by the referee during the penalty shootout. The World Cup winner was not sent off, however, and this is because of a rare rule that prevents the second yellow becoming a red.

We Still Don't Know if Martinez Will be Suspended

The UEFA rules are far from clear in this regard

There is a "fair bit of confusion" around the situation, according to Express & Star journalist Matt Maher. He posted on X: "Deleted tweet re: Martinez semi-final suspension last night as there is a fair bit of confusion. #avfc were pretty sure he would be banned. But UEFA rules clear as mud. Clarification expected sometime today."

Speaking on the matter after the match, Martinez told reporters: "I've just got a bad reputation for time wasting because the other goalie was doing the same thing. But I get booked after 30 minutes when we're losing the game.

"I don't know what the ref wants from me. Then there was no ball on the penalty spot [in the shootout] so I asked the ball-boy for a ball, and then I get booked! I just don't understand the rules."

Manager Unai Emery was asked after the match if he and his players thought Martinez had been sent off. He replied: "Yes. But the rules are like that. Yesterday you [the media] were all asking about me about the reception he will get here in France and you could see it throughout the game.

"He is very experienced and he was trying to control his emotions but the supporters were pushing him. I believe in him and he is mature but with personality. He is always under his own control."

It has been reported elsewhere that UEFA and Villa have confirmed the supension, but neither have issued statements publicly to clarify the situation. So, as Maher posted on X, we will await clarification from the European football governing body.

What Does the Law Say?

It all comes down to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the organisation responsible for writing the laws of the game. Ordinarily, two yellow cards would make a red card and the player would be sent off and suspended for one match. But here, IFAB's rule 10 comes into play.

It says: "Warnings and cautions (YCs) issued during the match (including during extra time) are not carried forward into kicks from the penalty mark (KFPM). A player who receives a YC during both the match and the KFPM is not sent off."

If Martinez is indeed suspended, he will likely be replaced in the semi-final by Robin Olsen. The 34-year-old Swede joined Villa from Roma in 2022 and has made just 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.