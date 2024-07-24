Highlights Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Rennes defender Lorenz Assignon.

The ex-Burnley star is set to leave the Ligue 1 outfit on a permanent deal this summer.

Assignon has already held talks with Roma over a possible switch to Italy.

Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Rennes defender Lorenz Assignon, who finished last season on loan at Burnley, according to Foot Mercato.

The right-back is set to leave the Ligue 1 outfit on a permanent deal this summer, and Villa have emerged among the suitors, alongside Galatasaray and Roma.

Unai Emery’s side are keen to deepen their roster ahead of a busy season as they look to solidify their spot in the Premier League’s top four.

The Villa Park outfit have been one of the busiest clubs in the market this summer, with deals for Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Cameron Archer, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea and Ross Barkley already completed.

With more new signings expected before the transfer window shuts, Aston Villa will be well-prepared for their debut Champions League campaign.

After losing Douglas Luiz to Juventus due to FFP concerns, the Villans have bounced back in the transfer window and are now thought to be targeting a new right-back to provide backup for Matty Cash in the new campaign.

Villa Battle for Ex-Burnley Star

Race for Assignon beginning to take shape

According to Foot Mercato, Aston Villa have entered the race for Assignon, who returned to Rennes after six months at Turf Moor.

Despite impressing his new Rennes coach Julien Stephan in the first weeks of pre-season training, the 24-year-old is expected to depart France this summer.

Burnley were keen to bring back the Frenchman after his impressive first season in England, but he rejected the possibility of returning after the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League.

Valued at around £8m by Rennes this summer, the impressive right-back has no shortage of suitors and has already held talks with Roma over a possible move, according to Foot Mercato.

Led by former OGC Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi, the Serie A giants are scouring the French market for players and have already completed the signing of fellow Rennes player Enzo Le Fée.

Assignon, who joined Burnley in January on a six-month loan, went on to make 15 Premier League appearances for the Clarets, scoring one goal and assisting two.

Aston Villa ‘Admire’ Nico Williams

In search of Moussa Diaby’s replacement

Aston Villa are full of admiration for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, according to The Guardian.

Keen to replace Saudi-bound Moussa Diaby, the Villa Park outfit have several names lined up, including Williams and Atletico Madrid’s João Felix.

Williams, however, remains a priority target for Barcelona – the Catalans are expected to step up in their pursuit of the Spanish winger in the coming days.

Felix also remains ‘under consideration’ – the 24-year-old is unlikely to feature for Atletico Madrid again, after two successive loans at Chelsea and Barcelona.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.