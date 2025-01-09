Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could complete a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Milan Skriniar, according to a report in France - with the west Midlands side having enquired about the Slovakian over a potential loan deal, in a bid to add experience to their defensive ranks for the second half of the season.

Villa currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, just four points from qualifying for the Champions League for a second successive season and three points from Europa League football. Whilst their form has been impressive, the Villans could do with some recruits to fire them over the line and that could see them land Skriniar on a loan-to-buy option, according to overseas reports.

Report: Aston Villa 'Enquire' About Milan Skriniar

The Villans are after a centre-back to improve their ranks

The report by L'Equipe on Wednesday states that Villa have enquired about the loan signing of PSG star Skriniar. The publication understands that Skriniar's agency is currently in the French capital to find a way out of the Parc des Princes for the Slovakian star, who has fallen behind the likes of Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Lucas Beraldo in the pecking order, only becoming a squad option in the process.

Milan Skriniar's career statistics - record by club Club Appearances Goals scored Zilina 95 15 Zlate Moravce (loan) 7 0 Sampdoria 38 0 Inter Milan 246 11 Paris Saint-Germain 37 1

Skriniar has decided to leave PSG in the winter window, and is keen to make his decision sooner rather than later. Galatasaray are thought to be the most interested, but wages could be a sticking point - and that may enhance the interest from Villa due to their Premier League finances.

Skriniar is attracted by the Premier League, and whilst Tottenham Hotspur have also reportedly made their interest known, PSG are keen to include an option with Villa to make Skriniar's loan deal permanent - though that could also tempt Napoli into a deal for the £317,000-per-week star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milan Skriniar has 77 caps for Slovakia, scoring three goals in the process.

Emery's men have been linked with a number of centre-backs, whilst current star Diego Carlos has been linked with a move away from the club after failing to properly nail down a first-team place in the West Midlands. Alongside Tyrone Mings, the Brazilian has seen Pau Torres and Ezri Konsa nail down permanent places in the heart of defence, and if Carlos does leave, Skriniar could be brought in as an experienced replacement to lead Villa into regular European football spaces.

