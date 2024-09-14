Everton were faced with familiar frustration in their trip to Aston Villa, as they threw away a 2-0 lead to be defeated 3-2 at the hands of Unai Emery's side, with a brace from Ollie Watkins being proceeded by a screamer from Jhon Duran.

Despite Aston Villa suffocating the lion's share of possession in the opening 20 minutes, wherein they saw opportunities for Morgan Rogers and Watkins go begging, it was the visiting Toffees who went ahead in the 16th minute. After Dwight McNeil won the ball from former Everton man Amadou Onana, with the Villains pertaining for a foul on the Belgian, the winger drove up the field with Villa backing off, allowing him to hit an effort from the edge of the area that beat Emi Martinez and nestled home for 1-0.

McNeil would soon turn from scorer to creator, in a smash-and-grab fashion. Following a free-kick from the right flank, the English winger swung a beautiful ball into the box in search of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who took advantage of some slack marking from the Villains to head into the back of the net for 2-0, with the goal standing through a VAR review.

Villa would soon get a foothold back into the game, surging on with plenty of pressure to try and keep Everton guessing, and got their reward through regular talisman Watkins. Lucas Digne made his way down the left-most side, before clipping a precise cross into the area upon reaching the byline, which the Englishman made the most of at the back post, beating away the aerial challenge of Michael Keane to halve the deficit from close range.

With Villa Park roaring them on, Aston Villa would soon put Everton into that familiar position of lead-holding jeopardy. A long ball from the host's midfield was sought to be cleared by Jack Harrison on the track-back, but the former Leeds United man could only half-heartedly flick it into the path of Watkins, which he very happily stroked home to restore parity for Villa.

Villa would eventually find their way back into the game, much to the despair of Everton, and it was a truly special hit that put them into the ascendancy from super-sub extraordinaire Jhon Duran, who worked the ball with himself, Youri Tielemans and fellow sub-Ross Barkley before unleashing an unstoppable, stop-corner drive from all of 25 yards to see themselves complete the turnaround.

Aston Villa 3-2 Everton Match Stats Aston Villa (H) Everton (A) Possession 73% 27% Shots 17 6 Shots on target 8 2 Free-kicks 12 9 Corners 6 2 Yellow cards 1 4

Aston Villa Player Ratings

Emiliano Martinez - 6/10

Didn't have much of a chance for McNeil's rocket or Calvert-Lewin's close-range header. Accurate in distribution.

Lamare Bogarde - 7/10

Made tackle after tackle down his right to keep Everton at arm's length. Was unlucky for McNeil's goal.

Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Didn't find much joy in the air against Calvert-Lewin. Was part of the regiment that failed to pick him up for 1-0. Solid with the ball at his feet, however.

Pau Torres - 5/10

Found even less success in one-on-one defences against Calvert-Lewin and co. Gave the ball away once or twice as well.

Lucas Digne - 7/10

Clipped a delightful ball into the area for Watkins to halve the deficit, and looked comfortable throughout.

Youri Tielemans - 8/10

Broke up play nicely in key times of the match with some incisive defending. Supplied some nice, line-breaking passes too.

Amadou Onana - 6/10

Dispossessed by McNeil on the way to his goal in the first half, which appeared to give him the knock that saw him withdrawn at half-time.

John McGinn - 8/10

Was precise with his passing, effective in the dribble, and vital to the Villa press. Played several impressive balls through the Everton defence. No Everton midfielder could get near.

Jacob Ramsey - 6/10

Was stifled by the Everton defence, in the first half anyway. Showed some slick link-up play at times regardless, and found more space/joy in the second.

Morgan Rogers - 6/10

Lively and threatening, but missed two big opportunities to find the net for Villa. Overhit a simple square pass in a bid to give Watkins a tap-in, having down all the right things beforehand. End product lacked in the critical moments.

Ollie Watkins - 9/10

A constant, as expected, threat for Villa, and was noisy in his bids to fight back for the hosts. Found the net late in the first to get Villa back into the contest, and early in the second to restore parity.

Sub - Ross Barkley - 7/10

Showed some quality in possession, and registered a (simple) assist for Jhon Duran's blockbuster.

Sub - Ian Maatsen - 6/10

Replenished the energy neccesary at left-back well, and was a threat on the overlap.

Sub - Jhon Duran - 8/10

Scored a truly breathtaking strike to put Aston Villa in front. He's done it again, the perennial super-sub.

Sub - Emi Buendia - 6/10

Didn't have much time to make an impact, but managed to pull of some eye-catching passes and pieces of possession. Really nice to see him back after such a terrible injury.

Sub - Jadon Philogene - N/A

Didn't have much time to make an impact when subbed on late in the day.

Everton Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7/10

Made several huge saves to deny Watkins and company. Could do little about his first in the first half, nor his second, or Duran's missile.

Ashley Young - 7/10

Didn't get on the ball all too often on the right, but worked incredibly hard and made some key defensive actions stick.

James Tarkowski - 7/10

Decent enough in tandem with Keane to make tackle after tackle. Imperious duo at the back, who were helpless to Duran's blockbuster or Harrison's mistake.

Michael Keane - 6/10

Similarly to his partner at the back, was kept plenty busy by Villa, but managed to keep them at an arm's length for as long as they could. Lost a mismatch in the air with Watkins for his first of the day.

Vitaliy Mykolenko - N/A

Withdrawn in the 26th minute with an injury. We wish him all the best.

Tim Iroehbunam - 6/10

Vital in the midfield to try and subdue Villa. Full of energy and grit, but didn't have his sharpest performance on the ball.

Idrissa Gueye - 6/10

Like his partner in the centre, made several big interventions to keep Villa at bay, but didn't have as much success when Villa bit back at his own possessions.

Jack Harrison - 4/10

Didn't really have any luck in trying to get at Digne in general, and made a glaring error for 2-2, clearing the ball half-heartedly straight into the path of Watkins for his brace.

Dwight McNeil - 8/10

Was sensational in the first half, scoring an excellent goal to get Everton an unlikely lead, before swinging a peach in for Calvert-Lewin to double the proceeds. Dwindled in prominence throughout the second as Villa completed their turnaround.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6/10

Good grief, he is quick. Full of energy and feature both attacking and defensive bursts. Showed some quality on the ball at times, but was largely smothered by Villa as the dangerman.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 7/10

Made a clever run to allow McNeil the space to score, and then got one for himself with a close-range header. Missed a big chance early in the second half, which he was left to rue as Villa soon levelled the affair.

Sub - James Garner - 5/10

Was fairly effective in the duel, but didn't get the opportunity to get on the ball particularly often.

Sub - Orel Mangala - 4/10

Barely added anything for his Everton debut. Bypassed in midfield, and swarmed on the ball.

Sub - Jake O'Brien - 5/10

Won a fair few of his duels when thrown on to preserve the lead. Everton failed to do that, but through little fault of his own.

Sub - Jesper Lindstrom - 6/10

Was 100% accurate with his passing and showed a real willingness to change things, despite it being to no avail.

Sub - Beto - N/A

Had no time to make an impact.

Man of the Match - Ollie Watkins

Cometh the hour, cometh the hero.

Ollie Watkins is one of the most relentless strikers in the Premier League, and maybe even the world. Few players can work as hard to change the outcome of a game, and the former Brentford man was at his brilliant best to grab a comfortable brace and equalise.

He was a major threat to the Everton defence throughout the contest, seeing chance after chance, and his never-say-die attitude coupled with some real quality both in and out of possession grabbed Villa a brilliant win, and himself the GIVEMESPORT Man of the Match.