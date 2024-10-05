Key Takeaways The list features three members of the Premier League 100 club: Dion Dublin, Darren Bent and Dwight Yorke.

Current number nine Jhon Duran is in red hot form, which has seen him land a place in the top half of our list.

Yorke leads the way for Villa having scored 88 goals for the club.

There have been many Aston Villa legends who have worn the number nine shirt at Villa Park, but at the same time there have been some who Villa fans might be forgiven for wanting to forget about.

Here we take a look at the best and the worst of the players to don the number nine shirt for Villa in the Premier League, with our ranking taking goals and honours into account. As this list only takes the Premier League into account, Scott Hogan will not be appearing on this list.

Every Aston Villa Player to Wear the Number 9 in the Premier League era Rank Name Years wearing the number 9 Goals for Aston Villa Trophies won 1 Dwight Yorke 1 88 1 2 Dion Dublin 5 57 0 3 Juan Pablo Angel 3 62 0 4 Dean Saunders 3 44 1 5 Savo Milosevic 3 32 1 6 Darren Bent 2 25 0 7 Stan Collymore 1 12 0 8 Jhon Duran 1 13 0 9 Ray Houghton 1 9 1 10 Danny Ings 1 14 0 11 Bertrand Traore 1 10 0 12 Scott Sinclair 2 9 0 13 Wesley Moraes 3 6 0 14 Marlon Harewood 3 7 0 15 Stephen Ireland 1 1 0 16 Nicklas Helenius 1 1 0

16 Nicklas Helenius

There will be several players scratching their heads when they see the name Nicklas Helenius and he is the definition of a forgotten man. The two-time Danish international made just six appearances for the club and found the back of the net just once after being brought to the club by manager Paul Lambert.

He only stayed in Birmingham for a year before returning to Danish side Aalborg BK, the same club who Villa signed him from in 2013. He later went on to play for likes of German side Paderborn and Danish side Odense BK before returning to Aalborg in 2023.

15 Stephen Ireland

Stephen Ireland was a good player on his day and was one of Manchester City's stars prior to their takeover, but his time at Aston Villa didn't set the world alight. After making the move from the North West, Ireland scored just one goal across three injury-hit seasons in the second city, but we've put him above Helenius due to his assist count, with the midfielder creating seven goals during his stint at Villa Park.

He had an ill-fated loan spell at Newcastle, where he made only two appearances. He then joined Stoke City and played there for five seasons before finishing his career at Bolton Wanderers.

14 Marlon Harewood

Marlon Harewood wore the number nine shirt between 2007 and 2010, scoring seven goals in 40 appearances during his time at Villa. The striker was a squad player during the Martin O'Neill era, but Harewood played second fiddle to the likes of Gabriel Agbonlahor and John Carew during his time at the club.

The tall striker also played for West Ham, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest and is now retired, having hung up the boots in 2016 after a spell at Nuneaton Town. He was a solid player for Villa, but he wasn't prolific enough to feature higher on this list.

13 Wesley Moraes

Wesley Moraes was brought to Villa Park as the club's record signing in 2019 after Dean Smith got the club promoted to the Premier League. Wesley showed plenty of promise, scoring four goals in his first eight Premier League appearances including a goal at Arsenal.

However, the Brazilian suffered a Cruciate Ligament injury in January 2020, but he didn't fulfil his potential with the injury having a clear impact on his performances when he returned over a year later. After a series of loan spells, Wesley eventually left Villa Park in 2023 and signed for Stoke City, but the 27-year-old didn't score a single goal for the Potters and was released in June 2024.

12 Scott Sinclair

Scott Sinclair was once a young talent that everyone had huge hopes for, but a doomed transfer to Manchester City halted his progress.

Sinclair wore the number nine shirt for one and a half seasons at Villa Park, which came in the form of a loan spell and a subsequent permanent transfer.

He was a key player for Tim Sherwood as he kept them up in 2014/15 and scored nine goals during his time in Birmingham, but Sinclair couldn't stop Villa from being relegated in 2015/16 and following that ill-fated season he left the club and has since had spells at Celtic, Preston and Bristol Rovers.

11 Bertrand Traore

Bertrand Traore had many highs and lows during his Aston Villa career, with some inconsistent performances seeing a talented player drop down our list. Traore wore the number nine shirt for one season and scored 10 goals in 62 appearances for the club.

The winger was a regular under Dean Smith and scored seven Premier League goals in his first season at the club, but he fell out of favour under Unai Emery and left to join Villarreal in February 2024, before making a move to Ajax in the summer. Traore has been in good form for Ajax this season with two goal involvements in four appearances.

10 Danny Ings

Danny Ings was lauded as a brilliant signing when Dean Smith brought him to the club in 2021 and he was a regular during his first season at Villa Park. In the Premier League, the striker netted seven times and created six goals under the stewardship of Smith and his replacement, Steven Gerrard.

However, they weren't the heights he hit at his previous club Southampton and after netting six goals in the first half of 2022/23, he was deemed a sellable asset by Unai Emery and he made the move to the capital and joined West Ham, where he is still plying his trade.

9 Ray Houghton

Ray Houghton was actually a midfielder and didn't wear number nine all that often, but he did during 1992/93, which was before squad numbers became a thing in the Premier League. He made 109 appearances for Villa and found the back of the net 9 times and he also provided 13 assists during his three years in Birmingham.

He was also a key part of the team that won the 1994 League Cup, so despite not being a striker, Houghton's achievements deserve respect. After leaving Villa, the midfielder had spells at Reading and Crystal Palace before retiring at Stevenage.

8 Jhon Duran

The Colombian is the current holder of the number nine shirt and perhaps recency bias is playing a part in our ranking of Jhon Duran, but his role of super sub in recent weeks has earned him a spot in the top half of this list.

Duran has scored four Premier League goals this season and scored that all-important winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, which has left Unai Emery thanking his lucky stars that his number nine didn't leave this summer after there was plenty of interest in him. If Duran can maintain this form, then he could easily find himself climbing up this list very quickly.

7 Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore is perhaps better known for his time at other clubs, most notably Liverpool, but he did have a three season spell at Villa and in one of those he had the number nine on his back. He only scored 12 goals in his time at the club but he also created opportunities for his team mates, with nine assists during his spell at Villa Park.

Collymore failed to win a trophy in his time at Villa but he still made an impact in his two seasons at Villa Park, with the club finishing seventh and sixth in his two seasons there.

6 Darren Bent

The first of three Premier League 100 club members on this list, Darren Bent wore the famous number nine shirt for two seasons. Bent scored 25 goals across four seasons in the second city and was a key part of the squads of Gerard Houllier and Alex McLeish's teams.

His best season's tally in a Villa shirt was back in 2010/11 after his arrival from Sunderland as he scored nine goals in his first 16 appearances for the Villans. He fell out of favour under Paul Lambert due to the arrival of Christian Benteke, but Bent's contributions helped keep Villa in the Premier League so he just misses out on a top five spot.

5 Savo Milosevic

The first entrant into our top five, Savo Milosevic, played at Villa for three seasons and became a fan favourite. Milosevic's all-round game was key to Villa's team in the mid-late 90s, with the Serb netting 32 times for the club and he also provided 16 assists.

His best season with Villa saw him score 13 goals and provide nine assists in all competitions as they finished fourth and won the 1996 League Cup, the only trophy of his three year spell in Birmingham. Milosevic can now be found on the touchline and was most recently the manager of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

4 Dean Saunders

A face and voice that will be familiar to modern football fans, Dean Saunders was the first 'official' number nine in the Premier League for Villa. Squad numbers didn't arrive until the second season of the Premier League and Saunders was the first player to take on the pressure of the number nine shirt and he paid back the faith of his manager.

The Welshman, who was a legend for his national side, netted 44 times for Aston Villa and was part of the side that won the 1994 League Cup. Saunders' best season for Villa was his final season at the club, when he scored 15 Premier League goals to secure survival.

3 Juan Pablo Angel

Another Colombian has entered the list and Angel thoroughly deserves his spot in the top three. The forward wore the nine shirt during his final three years at the club, but it was prior to that when he made his biggest impact, with his tally of 23 goals in 2003/04 being his best season at the club.

He didn't win a trophy at Villa but his tally of 62 goals in 205 games across all competitions is the fourth highest by a Villa player in the Premier League era, only behind Ollie Watkins, Gabriel Agbonlahor and Dwight Yorke. Angel also played in the MLS for LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls.

2 Dion Dublin

Dion Dublin is perhaps more known for his television presenting at the moment, but once upon a time he was an excellent Premier League striker. He is one of the 100 club and has held the Villa number nine shirt the longest, with Dublin donning the shirt for five seasons.

He scored 57 goals for Villa across six seasons at the club, with 42 of them coming in the Premier League. While he didn't win a major honour at Villa, he helped them finish in the top-half in five of those six seasons including three top six finishes and he also won the 2001 Intertoto Cup.

1 Dwight Yorke

While the number 10 will be synonymous with Dwight Yorke's time at Villa, he did don the nine shirt in the first Premier League season, once again before squad numbers were introduced. Yorke netted 88 times for Villa across 264 appearances, a tally bettered by nobody else in the Premier League era.

He was also a key part of the League Cup winning side of 1996, scoring six times in the run to the final. Yorke is still an Aston Villa legend today and he deservedly takes number one spot on this list, he also went on to continue his brilliant career after leaving Villa, winning the treble at Man United in 1999.

Stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 03/10/2024)