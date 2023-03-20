Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos has been a "big miss" for the Villans, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 30-year-old arrived at Villa Park last summer to give the Midlands club's defence a boost but has barely played this season because of injury.

Aston Villa news — Diego Carlos

Carlos is available for selection again after rupturing his Achilles tendon and has made the bench for Villa's last two games, as per Transfermarkt.

BirminghamLive reports that the Brazilian is now set to play against Bristol Rovers on Friday in a behind-closed-doors friendly as he looks to return to full fitness.

Carlos joined Villa from Sevilla last June in a deal worth £26m, according to Sky Sports.

During his time in Spain, he was able to win the Europa League after helping his side to beat Inter Milan 3-2 in the 2020 final.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Diego Carlos and Aston Villa?

O'Rourke thinks Villa have needed Carlos this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "He was probably Aston Villa's big summer signing when they signed him from Sevilla. Obviously, he cruelly picked up that injury early on in his Aston Villa career, which set him back, and he was a big miss for Villa while he was out injured."

What can a fit Diego Carlos bring to Aston Villa?

Carlos is a defender who can be quite aggressive and strong in the air.

According to WhoScored, he won 2.4 aerial duels per league game during his final season at Sevilla — none of his former team-mates won more. Carlos also made 3.5 clearances a match, which was the highest average in the Spanish club's squad.

Analysing him for Sky Sports, football writer Nick Wright also described the Villa man as an "excellent last-ditch defender".

Unfortunately for Villa supporters, because of the injury he picked up, they've not been able to see too much of the above. With Carlos having now recovered from it, though, that may soon change.

All in all, Carlos has proven at Sevilla that he's a good defender and capable of playing at a high level. He could be a real useful asset for Unai Emery.

However, the Spaniard may not see the centre-back at his best until next season as he looks to get back to full fitness and regain his match sharpness after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Ultimately, a bit of patience may be required at Villa Park.