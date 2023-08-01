Aston Villa are still pushing to sign Ferran Torres this summer, but any hopes of a deal could hinge on factors out of their control, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Torres has endured a rocky spell at Barcelona since signing for £47 million in January 2021, with the Spaniard being tipped to leave the club before the September 1st deadline.

Aston Villa transfer news - Ferran Torres

Tipped as many people's dark horses for the upcoming campaign, Aston Villa have caught the eye with their recruitment in recent weeks.

The West Midlands-based outfit won the race to sign Moussa Diaby for £51 million from Bayer Leverkusen, fighting off some of Europe's biggest clubs for his signature.

Villa also added coveted defender Pau Torres and Premier League star Youri Tielemans to their ranks as well, in what has been a fruitful summer window so far.

Now, as the season edges closer, Aston Villa are once again targeting players boasting Champions League experience, with Barcelona's Torres on their radar.

Reports from Spain state that Aston Villa's president of football operations Monchi has identified Torres as a potential summer target, with the forward having struggled since returning to La Liga.

The former Manchester City man has netted just 14 goals in over 70 appearances for Barcelona, leading to claims he could be shipped out this summer.

And should the opportunity to sign him present itself, Aston Villa are being mooted as a potential option for the 23-year-old's services.

What has Dean Jones said about Ferran Torres and Aston Villa?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted Aston Villa were keen on Torres and would like to bring him to the club, but insisted a domino effect caused by other transfers could limit their chances.

On the current rumours, Jones said: “There is still intent around Torres and I think that is very encouraging because it shows just how serious the club are about backing Unai Emery and also about being successful.

“The problem with this deal though could be that they feel a domino effect of Ousmane Dembele moving to Paris Saint-Germain, if that does go through.

“Ferran would suddenly have some fresh hope of more game time so, as I have said for a while, I would expect the player to only leave Barcelona once the season has begun, meaning he can stake a claim for a place before he gives up.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Aston Villa this summer?

Away from their Torres interest, there are suggestions Aston Villa could still find themselves active in the market, with Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar a potential target.

That's according to reports in the Czech Republic, which suggest a fee in the region of £7 million could be enough to tempt United into making a sale.

It's likely Kovar is being targeted as a backup to number-one goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, which would throw the future of Robin Olsen into doubt, with the Swedish international currently Aston Villa's reserve shot-stopper.

Emery has been quoted as saying he's happy with Olsen's contributions after the former Everton man having featured four times in the Premier League last season.