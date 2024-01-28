Highlights Aston Villa are looking highly likely to sign Morgan Rogers before the transfer deadline, despite having previous offers rejected.

Rogers has had an impressive season so far, with seven goals and nine assists for Middlesbrough.

Transfer insider Dean Jones expects Aston Villa to secure a deal for Rogers with a £10 million offer, as Middlesbrough could land a hefty profit from his transfer.

Aston Villa remain keen to wrap up the signing of Morgan Rogers during the January window, with transfer insider Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the chances of a deal being completed before Thursday's deadline are high.

Rogers has been attracting the interest of clubs across the top-flight, but it's Aston Villa who look to be in pole position for the 21-year-old's signature. The midfielder-turn-forward has enjoyed a stellar first half of the campaign with Middlesbrough, but if Aston Villa get their way, he could be signing on the dotted line at Villa Park before the month draws to a close.

Rogers being eyed up by title-challengers Aston Villa

It's been an astonishing campaign for Aston Villa so far, who are not only still in the mix for a European trophy, could even qualify for the Champions League and are still in a title race too. Unai Emery has worked wonders at Villa Park, with one of the keys to his success being their canny recruitment.

That could continue this month, with Aston Villa linked to a move for Middlesbrough starlet Rogers. Having only joined the club in the summer transfer window, the ex-Man City academy star has impressed upon his arrival and if reports are to be believed, could be on the move once again.

That's because Aston Villa have taken a keen interest in the Halesowen-born player, with the Villans even having had offers rejected already. The Championship outfit had seen off two offers from Aston Villa, despite Rogers himself understandably wanting to sign for the Premier League side with Fabrizio Romano confirming on Sunday that a third bid has been submitted.

Morgan Rogers' performance for Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa in numbers Match rating 6.21 Pass success percentage 56 Passes 18 Shots 2 Aerial battles won 1 Statistics according to WhoScored

Rogers enjoying life in Championship with Boro

It's easy to see why Aston Villa have been pushing to sign the youngster, given the start to life he's had in professional football. So far this season, Rogers has netted seven goals and registered nine assists from the 33 matches he's played across all competitions.

This includes an eye-catching eight-goal contributions in six matches for Middlesbrough, as they reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, only to be beaten heavily by Chelsea in the last four stage. Scoring a consolation goal at Stamford Bridge, Rogers will be confident he has the ability to make the step up to the Premier League, amid Aston Villa's pursuit.

However, Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has refused to be drawn into commenting on Rogers' future, having recently said:

"I keep reading a lot of things this time of year. Don't read too much into it.

"He's our player and I've got no reason to believe anything different (via Birmingham Live)."

It's no secret that Aston Villa are keen to get a deal for Rogers tied up this month, having already seen several offers waved from by Middlesbrough. But despite his strong form in the Championship, transfer insider Jones doesn't think Boro will miss Rogers too much if he was to leave this month, hinting Aston Villa will likely get the deal across the line in good time.

On the current situation with Rogers and Aston Villa, transfer insider Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think we'll see deals in many positions, but I think in terms of the Rogers deal, I am pretty expectant of it, to be honest. I think an offer bigger than £10 million pound overall is what will do it in order for Aston Villa to tie that up. “That would represent a big profit for Middlesbrough for a player that has big potential, but at the moment, it's not like he is the mainstay of their team. He's not a player that they completely rely on - they could probably live without him. “That's a good chance for Middlesbrough to make a profit on a player and Aston Villa are looking to get a few more deals like that done. So I do think that there's still a chance that we see Rogers join Aston Villa.”

Duran likely to stay after injury blow

It had been reported earlier in the transfer window that Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran was a player who might be allowed to leave in January, with Chelsea emerging as a shock suitor for the 21-year-old. However, the Colombian has since picked up an injury that will keep him out of action for a few weeks at least, which could end up scuppering any hopes of a Stamford Bridge switch.

Chelsea are said to be hesitant about signing an injured player during the January window, meaning Duran could be forced to stick around at Villa Park instead.