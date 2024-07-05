Highlights Aston Villa are considering whether to offer Joao Felix a route out of Atletico Madrid.

The Villans could face competition from Portuguese giants Benfica for the playmaker.

Felix does not feature in Atletico head coach Diego Simeone's plans for the upcoming season.

Aston Villa have expressed their interest in signing Atletico Madrid outcast Joao Felix this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Villans are eyeing a new forward to support Ollie Watkins in their Premier League campaign and may turn to the Portuguese star.

According to Castles, Villa could compete with Benfica for Felix’s signature and may even be ‘a more attractive’ destination for the 24-year-old, who fulfilled his dream of playing for Barcelona last year but failed to make a significant impact, laying on 16 goal contributions in 44 appearances.

The most expensive player ever bought by a Spanish club, Felix failed to live up to expectations at Atletico after signing a seven-year deal with Diego Simeone’s side in 2019.

As his relationship with Simeone deteriorated, Felix was forced to go out on loan in two successive seasons, including a short stint at Chelsea in the 2022/23 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix registered five shots during Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Granada in October, which proved to be his highest tally in a single La Liga outing during the 2023/24 campaign

The Blues opted against signing Felix on a permanent deal as he made 16 appearances in the Premier League, scoring four goals in the process.

With his Atletico future uncertain, the 24-year-old could be offered a way back to his boyhood club Benfica, where he made his name before becoming one of the most expensive footballers ever.

Felix Linked with Atletico Madrid Exit

Portugal international not in Simeone's plans

Spanish football insider Guillem Balague, speaking on The Transfers Podcast, suggested Felix’s time at Atletico seems to be over, as manager Simeone wants his departure:

“He doesn't want him back. Joao Felix doesn't want to go back to Atletico Madrid either. I'm also hearing that he will wait perhaps a little bit longer to see if anybody else approaches him and that going back to Portugal may seem like a step back.”

Felix is reportedly ‘seriously considering’ a proposal from Benfica, while a permanent switch to Barcelona seems unlikely as the Catalans are beset by financial problems even though he reportedly was only earning £340,000-a-year with them.

Castles suggests Aston Villa could emerge as an attractive destination for the playmaker this summer, after the club qualified for the Champions League for the first time in history:

“They could be a competitor for Benfica and that may be a more attractive move to Felix.”

Unai Emery’s side appear to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this window, having already confirmed five new signings, including left-back Ian Maatsen and midfielder Ross Barkley.

Villa will be looking to deepen their squad ahead of their Champions League debut and could turn to Felix, who has significant experience in the prestigious tournament, scoring 10 goals in 41 appearances.

Joao Felix Barcelona Stats (2023-24) Games 44 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 241 Minutes played 2,143

Villa Eye Potential Move for Lo Celso

Emery could offer Argentine route out of Tottenham

Aston Villa are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as head coach Unai Emery could be keen to reunite with the 28-year-old next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lo Celso is eyed by several clubs in Europe after struggling for playing time under Ange Postecoglou last season, playing just 494 minutes of Premier League football.

Emery knows Lo Celso well from his time at Villarreal and Paris Saint-Germain. The pair won a French domestic treble in the 2017/18 season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-07-24.