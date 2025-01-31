Aston Villa are considering a late January move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, MailOnline journalist Simon Jones has revealed.

The Villans are reportedly looking to replace Al-Nassr-bound Jhon Duran with a new forward in the coming days and are prepared to utilise his £65m exit fee to bolster Unai Emery’s squad.

Cunha, valued at around £70m, has been linked with a Molineux departure in recent weeks, and his signing could cost Villa a club-record fee, surpassing the £50m they paid for Amadou Onana last summer.

According to MailOnline, at least five clubs in the division – including Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest – are interested in the Brazilian striker.

Aston Villa Consider Move for Cunha

To bolster Unai Emery’s frontline

According to Jones, Villa are reportedly looking at Cunha among other options, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio and Chelsea’s Joao Felix.

Cunha, labelled 'one of the best Premier League forwards' by WT Analysis, was expected to renew his contract at Wolves at the start of the year and had even reached a verbal agreement before ‘some conditions changed’ and complicated negotiations, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian is now reportedly open to leaving Molineux in the final days of the January transfer window and remains ‘one to watch’ ahead of the 3 February deadline.

Cunha has been a key player for Wolves this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

However, amid transfer talk, the 25-year-old has gone goalless in his last four league games, with his last effort finding the net against Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Aston Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League this window and are expected to remain active after signing defender Andres Garcia and forward Donyell Malen.

Alongside finding a replacement for Duran, the Villans may also look to sign a new central defender following Diego Carlos’ departure to Fenerbahce.

Villa have reportedly identified Chelsea’s Axel Disasi and Villarreal’s Juan Foyth as potential defensive reinforcements.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 10 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 179 Minutes played 1,807

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-01-25.