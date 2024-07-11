Highlights Aston Villa have activated the matching rights clause to re-sign Hull City's Jaden Philogene.

Philogene, a promising winger, led Hull to a seventh in the Championship last season.

Ipswich Town and Everton have both submitted bids to sign Philogene this week.

Aston Villa have made a move to re-sign Hull City forward Jaden Philogene by activating a matching rights clause in the deal that saw him sold last summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Villa had 72 hours to exercise their option after Hull received offers from Ipswich Town and Everton to sign the 22-year-old for £18 million.

According to Romano, Aston Villa would pay 30 per cent less than the £18 million offered by other clubs as they had a sell-on clause included in last year’s deal with Hull.

Philogene, who is coming off a promising Championship season, is reportedly prioritising a move to the Premier League, despite recent reports linking him to Barcelona.

The pacey winger, who sealed a deadline day move to Hull City last year, enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing as the club’s top scorer in the second division, netting 12 goals and registering six assists.

The left-sided attacker led Hull to seventh in the table as they narrowly missed out on the playoffs and has been labelled "astonishing".

Emery Wants Hull City Star

After his stellar Championship season

Fabrizio Romano, writing on X, reported that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants Philogene to be part of the squad ahead of the new season:

The 22-year-old has no shortage of suitors after his impressive Championship season as Hull now look to make a profit from Philogene after signing him for just £5 million last year.

The Tigers are reportedly ‘reluctant to lose their attacking talisman’, but interest from the Premier League could tempt Philogene to secure a top-flight return.

The England U21 international made his league debut for Villa in 2021 – he went on to make six appearances for his boyhood club across all competitions after breaking into the first team.

Before joining Hull on a permanent deal last summer, Philogene had short loan spells at Stoke City and Cardiff City as he now looks to secure a permanent Premier League move.

Jaden Philogene Hull City Stats (2023-24) Games 33 Goals 12 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 235

Jhon Duran Eyed by West Ham

He wants to work under Lopetegui

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has reportedly ‘said yes’ to a move to West Ham United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old is unlikely to feature in Unai Emery’s plans next season as he looks to depart Villa Park just 18 months after joining from Chicago Fire.

The Colombia international has emerged as a concrete target for West Ham in recent weeks as the Irons are keen to sign an out-and-out number nine this summer.

Duran struggled for playing time in his first full season at Villa, playing just 462 minutes of Premier League football under Emery, scoring five goals.

After struggling to outshine the superb Ollie Watkins, the 20-year-old now looks to depart for a bigger role in the Premier League and has already given the green light to a move to the London Stadium, according to Romano.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-07-24.