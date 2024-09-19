Aston Villa are among the clubs eyeing a move for free agent Turkey international Yusuf Yazici, according to HITC Football.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder is without a club since leaving Ligue 1 giants Lille in the summer, having enjoyed a fine campaign in 2023/24 where he also netted against Unai Emery's side in European competition.

But despite a host of Premier League clubs showing an interest in bringing him to England, no deal has materialised and that has left the door ajar for Villa to make a move to further bolster their squad ahead of what is set to be a busy season with Champions League football.

Yazici Dreams of Premier League Move

Crystal Palace also interested in 27-year-old

According to the report, Yazici's representatives have held talks with a host of Premier League sides this summer including Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham in recent months but they are not prepared to match his demands and don't have space for him in their squad.

However, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are two sides still looking at the free agent market as they have space in their 25-man squads and Emery sees the Turkey star as someone who could provide great cover and competition for young attackers Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers.

Previously described as "amazing" by former Arsenal and Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil, Bournemouth and Brentford have also shown an interest more recently although nothing is advanced between the player and any club currently.

Yusuf Yazici's Super Lig statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 11th Goals 5 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =7th Shots Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 6.54 13th

European clubs including AC Milan, Lazio and Trabzonspor have also been linked with his signature, but a move to the Premier League is said to be a dream for the player and is something he would prioritise.

Villa massively bolstered their squad in the summer with the additions of Enzo Barrenchea, Ross Barkley and Amadou Onana in midfield, while Tim Iroegbunam and Douglas Luiz left permanently and Barrenchea headed out on loan for regular minutes to continue his development. Emery also signed Ian Maatsen, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling-Junior and Lewis Dobbin during the window with the latter two leaving on loan.

Related Exclusive: £50m Aston Villa Star 'Pleased he Snubbed Arsenal Move' Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana feels vindicated by his decision to head to the Midlands instead of Arsenal

Watkins limped off in 3-0 win over Young Boys

After a slow start to the season following his participation at Euro 2024, Ollie Watkins' campaign finally burst into life after a brace helped Villa come from behind to beat Everton 3-2 at the weekend.

He then started in the club's first Champions League game of the season, a 3-0 win over Young Boys, but there was some concern about his fitness when he was taken off at half-time and shown on the bench with ice strapped to his ankle.

However, according to GIVEMESPORT sources his withdrawal was just precautionary and the England star is expected to be fine to face off against Wolves in the Premier League this weekend. There is no guarantee he will start the game though, with Colombian star Jhon Duran making a phenomenal start to the season and leading the club's scoring charts so far.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 19/9/2024.