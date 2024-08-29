Aston Villa want to sign a new striker before the transfer deadline on Friday night and have Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson at the top of their list, according to Caught Offside.

Unai Emery's side are preparing for their first campaign in the Champions League this season following their fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, and have had an incredibly busy summer transfer window so far with eight first-team arrivals.

But three of those arrivals have since departed elsewhere, with Samuel Illing-Junior and Lewis Dobbin leaving on loan and Cameron Archer joining Southampton permanently, while Enzo Barrenchea looks set to join Valencia on loan, leaving Emery looking to make further additions to the squad to improve the firepower he has available to him.

Aston Villa Want Nicolas Jackson

Several other options on the shortlist too though

After a saga all summer that saw the future of Colombian forward Jhon Duran called into question, Villa have put together a shortlist of potential striker options that could come into the squad.

While Duran has stayed and looks unlikely to leave as things stand, the Midlands outfit are still open to bringing in a new striker for Emery and former Villarreal forward Jackson is the man who is sitting at the top of the list of targets.

Villa have been tracking him for over a year, were interested before he joined Chelsea for £32m last summer, and are currently undergoing evaluations to see if any concrete negotiations can take place before the Friday night deadline, but they also have alternative options should he not be available.

Nicolas Jackson in the Premier League 2023-24 Appearances 35 Goals 14 Expected Goals -4.6 Goal Scored Every 201 minutes

Jackson hit 14 Premier League goals in his debut season in the division, and earned plaudits from Paul Merson who called him "brilliant".

Among those are Roma forward Tammy Abraham and Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Abraham however is closer to joining West Ham, while AC Milan are also very interested, while Calvert-Lewin's exit is dependent on the Toffees bringing in a replacement as he is in the final year of his contract.

Another option is Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, however the Bundesliga giants have made it clear they will not entertain offers unless they are in excess of €50million.

Barcelona winger Raphinha has also been mooted as an option with the Catalan club struggling with financial problems should they look to bring in a winger instead, while a move for Trevoh Chalobah hasn't been ruled out yet as Diego Carlos could still leave.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: No Chelsea player has scored more non-penalty goals than Nicolas Jackson since the start of the 2023/24 season.

Aston Villa Want Joao Felix Alternative

Portuguese forward was Emery's 'dream target'

The initial idea for Villa was to sign Portugal international Joao Felix, with reports suggesting that Unai Emery saw him as a "dream target" to be able to strengthen the attack and get even more out of Ollie Watkins.

However they failed to agree a deal with Atletico Madrid and Felix has since joined Chelsea on a permanent deal, scoring on his debut as a substitute in the 6-2 win over Wolves at the weekend.

But that blow hasn't seen Villa give up their hunt for a new forward, with Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT exclusively that they want to sign an alternative option before the end of the transfer window.