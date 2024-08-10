Highlights Aston Villa are considering Trevoh Chalobah as a replacement for Diego Carlos, who is the subject of interest from Fulham and West Ham.

Chalobah is also attracting interest from clubs like Crystal Palace and West Ham with Chelsea demanding £35million for the defender.

Villa are also eyeing Joe Gomez and Lutsharel Geertruida as alternative options to Chalobah.

Aston Villa are considering a move for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, with the defender being eyed as a potential replacement for the possibly departing Diego Carlos, according to journalist Matt Law.

Chalobah played a bit-part role for the Blues last season, making 17 appearances across all competitions as Mauricio Pochettino favoured the likes of Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi on the right-hand side of his centre-back partnership. The Cobham graduate is deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, was left out of the squad for the pre-season tour of the United States and is now attracting interest from several different Premier League clubs.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace have all been linked with the centre-back, while Law has suggested that Villa are also in the race to land the player. The Midlands club could lose 31-year-old Carlos this summer, with Fulham having had a bid rejected for the Brazilian, and Chalobah has been identified as a possible successor.

Villa Considering Chalobah

They'll face serious competition

Developing through Chelsea's prestigious Cobham academy, Chalobah broke through into the West London side's first team during the 2021/22 season, after impressive loan spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient. Having now made 80 appearances for the Blues' first team, the 25-year-old has established himself as a dependable squad member at Stamford Bridge.

However, due to the surplus of central defenders within Enzo Maresca's ensemble, as well as the club's ongoing policy of selling academy products to comply with profit and sustainability rules, Chalobah is now unwanted at Chelsea. The Sierra-Leone born man's steady displays in a Blues shirt over recent years have seen him described as a "monster", and have shown enough to forge an extensive market for him within the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing a move for the player, while West Ham want to sign him as a replacement for Kurt Zouma, and United have made an enquiry into his availability. Spurs and Newcastle have also been linked, with this substantial list of suitors culminating in Chelsea demanding £35 million to sanction a sale.

Villa Park has now emerged as another potential destination for Chalobah, with the Daily Telegraph's Law revealing Villa's interest on X:

Unai Emery could be forced into the centre-back market, with veteran Carlos eager to leave the West Midlands for a club that promises greater assurances over playing time. Fulham, West Ham and various clubs in the Saudi Pro-League are in the race, with Chalobah being lined up as a replacement.

Chalobah's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 13 Pass Accuracy 89.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.92 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 2.83 Tackles Per 90 1.51 Interceptions Per 90 0.75 Aerial Duels Per 90 1.79

Villa Also Eyeing Gomez

The England international is open to leaving Liverpool

As alluded to by Law in his post, Villa also admire Joe Gomez, and could move for the 27-year-old if Carlos walks through the exit door. Gomez started just 17 Premier League games last season, with the vast majority of these starts as a full-back, falling behind the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Jarrel Quansah in the centre-half pecking order.

As a result of this limited game time, the England international is said to be open to leaving Liverpool this summer. While Villa are in the race to land the former Charlton Athletic man, like Chalobah, they face Premier League competition for his signature. West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Gomez, while he's previously been linked with a move to Newcastle.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/08/2024