Aston Villa are considering making a move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, but will only pursue the former Premier League star if he pushes for an exit from the Camp Nou, according to TBR Football.

Torres started just 12 La Liga games in the entirety of last season, although he still found the back of the net seven times, providing two assists. Evidently not deemed an indispensable figure at Barcelona, interest in the Spaniard has begun to surface, with Villa said to be one of a number of potential suitors.

However, the ex-Manchester City man is understood to have rejected various moves away from the Catalan giants previously, as he's content with his squad rotation role. Subsequently, Villa are only likely to launch a concerted effort to land Torres if he's open to a potential switch to the West Midlands.

Villa Interested in Torres

The striker isn't first choice at Barcelona

Since joining Barcelona for £47 million back in January 2022, Torres has struggled to nail-down a starting role in Spain's second city, despite being described as 'insanely good'. Never starting more than 17 league games in a season, the 24-year-old has actually featured more prominently in the new campaign under new boss Hansi Flick.

The German has selected Torres from the beginning in five of Barcelona's opening eight La Liga matches. However, despite being able to play across the front three, when Flick has his entire squad at his disposal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal is likely the first choice front-line.

While Torres may continue to be satisfied with his first reserve role, the prospect of more regular playing time back in the Premier League could entice him. TBR Football report that, alongside Arsenal and Newcastle, Villa are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old's situation.

Unai Emery is eager to add more offensive firepower to his ranks, to help his team going into the latter stages of the Champions League, and has identified Torres as a potential option. However, while offers for the player will be considered by Barcelona, the report suggests Villa will need indications from the former Valencia man's camp that he would be interested in a move, before they attempt to sign him, to avoid wasting their time.

Torres' La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 7 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 2.82 Key Passes Per 90 1.93 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.74

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 25/10/2024