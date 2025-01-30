Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs showing interest in Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz, according to reports in Turkey.

The Villans, alongside West Ham, are reportedly closely following the 24-year-old attacker, who impressed for both club and country in 2024 and has continued that form into the new year.

Villa football chief Monchi is said to be a keen admirer of the player and may target a move for Yilmaz next summer, as Galatasaray are unlikely to sell him mid-season.

The Turkish giants are fighting for silverware both domestically and in the Europa League this term and have no plans to weaken their squad amid ongoing title battles.

According to reports in Turkey, West Ham tried to test Galatasaray’s resolve with an initial €30m (£25m) bid for Yilmaz, which was firmly rejected.

The 24-year-old striker, praised as ‘incredible’ by beIN SPORTS, has been impressive for the Turkish giants this season, scoring 11 goals and registering two assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

Galatasaray are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if any Premier League clubs come calling after the season, considering Yilmaz has more than two years left on his contract, which expires in June 2027.

Aston Villa are heading for a busy end to the January transfer window, as Jhon Duran is nearing a switch to Al-Nassr.

The Colombian striker has agreed to join the Saudi Pro League side on a long-term deal and is set to become the second-biggest sale in Villa’s history, surpassing Moussa Diaby’s move to Al-Ittihad last year.

Villa are set to receive around £64m for Duran, and it remains to be seen whether they will reinvest that in the squad immediately to bring in a new competitor for Ollie Watkins.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Villans are keen on Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel but may face competition from multiple Premier League clubs in the race for the 19-year-old.

Baris Alper Yilmaz's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25) Games 30 Goals 11 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 218 Minutes played 218

