Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race for Brentford star, Bryan Mbeumo, but face stiff competition from several top English clubs, as per Graeme Bailey.

Mbeumo opened the 2024/25 Premier League campaign in superb fashion, scoring six goals in just eight outings and subsequently ranking second in the race for this season's Golden Boot so far. Many thought the departure of Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli may negatively impact Thomas Frank's strike force at Brentford, but Mbeumo has excelled in the Englishman's absence, and his performances have now attracted a long list of suitors.

Related Emi Martinez Kisses Aston Villa Badge After Fulham Penalty Save Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez pulled off a crucial penalty save against Fulham today, and celebrated in typical passionate style.

Aston Villa Eyeing Transfer Swoop for Mbeumo

The Cameroonian could significantly improve the Villa attack

According to the report from Bailey, via TBR Football, Aston Villa have "joined the race" for Mbeumo in what would be a fantastic coup for the midlands-based side. The Brentford man has firmly placed himself on the radar of top clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle, and with a contract expiring in 2026, the Bees face the tough task of convincing the 25-year-old, who has previously been described as "incredibly quick", of his future at the Gtech Community stadium.

Bryan Mbeumo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches 8 Goals 6 Shots per 90 2.00 Key passes per 90 2.00 Shot-creating actions per 90 4.51 Successful take-ons per 90 1.13

Given Villa's recent acquisition of UEFA Champions League football, in tandem with an exciting project underway under Emery, a switch to Villa Park is certainly enticing, even alongside exciting prospects with Arne Slot at Liverpool and Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, for example. With the former, Mbeumo could potentially be introduced to the project as the replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

Moreover, the Villa attack could benefit from a wide outlet such as Mbeumo, to complement their lethal strike force. The likes of Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers have been firing from all cylinders so far this term, but the wide areas have been less prolific in comparison, and Mbeumo would be an effective solution to this issue.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 20/10/2024