Aston Villa could look to complete a move for former Everton star Ademola Lookman, journalist Dean Jones has written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer notebook - with the Atalanta star being available to move on from the Italian outfit in the upcoming transfer window.

Lookman has been a revelation in Bergamo, scoring 37 Serie A goals in just 85 outings with a further 18 assists to boot; and with 13 top-flight goals this season alone, he's been a revelation in Lombardy. But Jones has stated that Villa are now the latest side on the list of interested clubs and a deal could be conducted for the 'unstoppable' star in the summer.

Jones: Villa 'Eyeing' Ademola Lookman Summer Deal

Unai Emery could look to bolster his front line in the off-season

Jones wrote in his GIVEMESPORT transfer notebook that although loan deals for Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford could be turned into permanent deals by Villa chiefs, Villa are eyeing other attacking stars who could hit incredible heights under Unai Emery's coaching - and one of those is Lookman.

Ademola Lookman's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =10th Goals 13 2nd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.2 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.37 1st

The club have had a high turnover in attacking talent in recent months, with Jhon Duran and Jaden Philogene both departing the club in January to be replaced by Rashford and Donyell Malen - but Lookman could be added to give Villa real strength in their front line going into next season, with the winger being 'open' to a Premier League return as per Fabrizio Romano, via GIVEMESPORT.

The Atalanta star is set to leave the Serie A club in the summer after penning his 'deep disrespect' from head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, after the Italian labelled Lookman as one of the 'worst penalty takers' he'd seen in his career - and although that has seen other clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool take an interest in the Nigeria international for a fee quoted at £55million, Villa could offer him guaranteed game time.

Villa have massively put themselves on the map in recent years, making the Champions League quarter-finals which are set to take place at the start of April - and if they can oust their way past Paris Saint-Germain, they'll be just three games from winning another European title for the first time in 44 years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman has six goals in 23 caps for the Nigerian national team.

Lookman, by contrast, nabbed five goals in seven Champions League games for Atalanta before their exit to Club Brugge - and having scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final last season, he's got continental pedigree behind him, which Emery could look to utilise over the course of the campaign.

