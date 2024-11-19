Aston Villa sent scouts to watch Villarreal winger Alex Baena for Spain last week, ahead of a potential January move for the player, according to TBR Football.

Baena enjoyed an impressive 2023/24 season, netting five times across all competitions, and has begun the new campaign in fine form. This has subsequently sparked interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned Villa, as well as the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, Brighton, Newcastle, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Villa are said to be in the driving seat to land the Spaniard, who has worked under Unai Emery previously, and was closely observed by Villans scouts in Spain's win over Denmark in Copenhagen last week. It's understood that Baena has a £50 million release clause, and that the West Midlands club are considering activating this in January, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Villa Eyeing Baena

Emery wants more wide options

Joining Villarreal's academy as a youngster, Baena has risen through the ranks with the Yellow Submarine, making his debut for the first team in July 2020. He has since made 127 appearances for the La Liga outfit, scoring 20 goals, and is now being courted by a number of top clubs throughout Europe, after being described as 'world-class'.

GMS sources revealed back in May that Villa were scouting Baena, and it appears they've maintained this interest in the player, with TBR Football reporting that the Premier League club watched him as recently as last week whilst he was on international duty with Spain.

Registering six goal involvements in just 11 La Liga outings thus far this season, Villa scouts and Emery will likely have been impressed with what they've witnessed. The former Villarrael head coach is eager to reunite with his former player, and is pushing for the Birmingham club to consider triggering Baena's release clause.

Emery wants to bulk out his squad ahead of the second half of the season, as he's aware of the burden that competing in the Champions League and the Premier League could take on his players. Having lost Moussia Diaby in the summer, the ex-Arsenal boss is keen on Baena to provide more competition for Leon Bailey, who is currently only backed up by youngster Jaden Philogene.

Baena's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 1 Assists 5 Key Passes Per 90 3.4 Successful Dribbles Per 90 0.5 Shots Per 90 1.8

All Statistics via WhoScored - correct as of 19/11/2024