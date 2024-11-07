Aston Villa are closely monitoring Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling and have emerged as serious contenders to sign the promising forward, according to FootballTransfers.

The 18-year-old’s impressive start to life in the Premier League has attracted interest from multiple English clubs, with Villa understood to be leading the chase for Dibling at present.

Villa’s analysts have compared Dibling’s playing style to that of former club favourite Jack Grealish, while his dribbling ability is also reminiscent of emerging star Morgan Rogers. He has already attempted 33 dribbles in the top flight this season compared to Rogers' 40.

Villa are expected to continue assessing Dibling’s development this season before potentially sitting down with his representatives at the end of the campaign to discuss a move to Birmingham.

According to FootballTransfers, there is also talk of a possible approach from another club in January, which could see Southampton facing a difficult task to retain their promising talent at St. Mary’s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dibling has already made 12 appearances for Southampton across all competitions this season, scoring once and assisting twice in 642 minutes under Russell Martin.

The 'special' Exeter-born starlet's performances have been a rare bright spot in Southampton’s challenging start to the season.

After going winless in their first nine games, Martin’s side finally opened their account with a narrow 1-0 win over Everton last weekend, though they remain 19th in the Premier League.

Following six consecutive starts in the top flight, Dibling was dropped from Martin’s starting eleven for Southampton’s maiden victory, coming on as a substitute for Ryan Manning in the 59th minute.

The 18-year-old's performances have attracted scouts from across England to St. Mary’s this season, while Martin himself has admitted he expects ‘every club in the world’ to show interest in Dibling following his strong Premier League debut.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Southampton remain hopeful of securing Dibling to a new contract with significantly improved terms, aiming to ward off interest from his Premier League admirers in 2025.

Tyler Dibling's Southampton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 2 Shot-creating actions per 90 4.29 Pass completion % 80.0 Minutes played 525

Statistics courtesy of Fbref, WhoScored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-11-24.