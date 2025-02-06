Aston Villa are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to TBR Football.

The Villans are reportedly keeping an eye on the French striker’s situation at Selhurst Park after a busy January transfer window for Unai Emery.

The West Midlands club were one of the division’s most active teams, signing five new players, including Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio on loan.

However, with Jhon Duran leaving for Al-Nassr in a club-record sale, Villa did not bring in a direct replacement last month and could soon turn their attention to Mateta.

Aston Villa Eyeing Mateta Move

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to TBR Football, Mateta’s uncertain contract situation has attracted interest from several Premier League sides.

The Eagles have yet to convince the 27-year-old to sign a long-term deal, having only triggered a one-year extension to his contract, which now runs until June 2027.

If he does not agree to a ‘proper new deal,’ top-flight clubs are expected to pounce for the Frenchman, who has been praised as ‘one of the best strikers in the Premier League’ by Adam Sells.

Mateta has been a key player for Palace this season, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in 24 league appearances, helping Oliver Glasner’s side sit 12th in the table.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move last summer and was reportedly open to leaving the Eagles, but Palace were unwilling to part with him after his strong finish to the 2023/24 campaign.

Mateta ended last season in prolific form, scoring 12 goals in his final 11 games and leading Palace to a 10th-place finish – their highest since the 2014/15 season.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 10 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 1,862

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-02-25.