Aston Villa could move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha if Jhon Duran joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr before the transfer window closes, according to The Daily Mail.

Cunha's future at Molineux is in doubt, and the Brazilian has garnered interest from several of the Premier League's biggest guns amid a superb run of form this season, scoring 10 goals in 21 games. Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are among those interested in signing the 25-year-old, and he's thought to be keen on leaving this month.

Duran has been equally impressive in the top flight this season and earned a starting role after a scintillating spell as a super sub, registering seven goals in 19 league games. The 21-year-old striker was the subject of a £57 million bid from West Ham United, which Villa rejected, but reports claim he's also wanted by Al-Nassr, who want to make him Ronaldo's new strike partner at Al-Awwal Park.

The Villans Must Sell Before They Buy

A striker merry-go-round could ensue if Al-Nassr were to make a concrete move for Duran, who was 'ready to agitate' for a move to West Ham last summer, but his consistent game time this term may have changed his mind over a departure. Villa also must sell a player if they were to swoop for Cunha to stay in line with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules - their Colombian frontman could be the one to make way and join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Matheus Cunha and Jhon Duran Premier League Stats (2024-25) Matheus Cunha Jhon Duran Appearances 21 19 Goals 10 7 Assists 4 0 Shots (excl blocks) 45 25 Chances created 36 4 Take-ons completed 39 3 Fouls won 40 15 Aerial duels won 8 19 Touches in opposition box 90 47

Villa's stance over a potential Duran sale is up in the air, but Emery has Ollie Watkins rivalling him for the centre-forward's starting berth at Villa Park, and Cunha offers more versatility because the 25-year-old can play out on the left and has done so brilliantly this season.

Cunha has over two years left to run on his contract with Wolves and was in talks over an extension, but those discussions appeared to have stalled. He's a talent who Talking Wolves' Dave Azzopardi has made clear is good enough for any Premier League team:

"How lucky are we to have Matheus Cunha? Walks into every Premier League XI."

It's believed that an offer of £60 million or more could be a starting point for negotiations over the former Atletico Madrid man, but Vitor Pereira will be eager to keep him, given the club finds itself in a relegation battle.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka - correct as of 25/01/2025.

Related Aston Villa Reject Bid for Star Emery Decides he Wants to Keep Aston Villa snubbed an offer from the La Liga club for one of their starlets.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox