Aston Villa are flying again this season, but fans will have been concerned to see star defender Ezri Konsa pull up with a hamstring strain last weekend. However, the latest update on his condition suggests the injury may not be as serious as first feared.

After securing a top four spot in the Premier League last season and thus qualifying for the Champions League, many suspected Villa could find themselves with too much to juggle this time around, but Unai Emery's side have shown no signs of slowing down just yet. A monumental win over Bayern Munich last week was followed up by a disappointing home draw against Manchester United over the weekend, but the Midlands club still find themselves in fifth place in the league table as we head into the international break.

There is one niggling concern hanging over their head, though, and that is the fitness of Konsa, who has become a key figure at the back for Emery. Now, the latest report on his situation comes with some promising news.

Konsa Aiming for Quick Recovery

Aston Villa defender may miss just two weeks

Konsa managed just 12 minutes of that goalless draw against United on Sunday afternoon, before being substituted after suffering a pulled hamstring.

However, according to information from The Telegraph, there is optimism at Villa Park that the defender can make a "swift return" to action, with a timeline of just one to two weeks expected for his recovery.

Konsa, who has been described as "outstanding", has withdrawn from Lee Carsley's England squad for the double-header against Greece and Finland, and has remained with his club to be assessed by the medical staff. It is thought there is now a small chance he could be ready for the next league game, against Fulham on October 19, and an even better chance he can be back in time for Villa's next continental fixture, a home tie against Italian outfit Bologna on October 22.

Konsa is Key for Villa

Versatile star a massive loss for Unai Emery

Emery's side face a gruelling schedule after the international break. After the trip to Fulham and the Bologna game, Villa face Bournemouth, Tottenham, and Liverpool in the Premier League, with a Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace, and another European game against Club Brugge to squeeze in before the next pause for international games.

Konsa has become a figurehead not only in the Villa defence, but throughout the squad. As one of the more experienced and accomplished players in the team, Emery certainly relies on the England international to lead the backline and help build the solid foundations his team need to succeed.

Ezri Konsa 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 731 Pass completion % 92.8 Tackles won per 90 0.86 Blocks per 90 0.86 Clearances per 90 3.33

It is expected Diego Carlos will replace Konsa in the meantime, with the Brazilian stepping in during the last game for Villa.

Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 10/10/2024