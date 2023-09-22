Highlights Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa has signed a new five-year contract, securing his future at Villa Park until 2028.

The 25-year-old's new deal alleviates concerns about his potential departure, highlighting his importance in the team.

Unai Emery has made the Englishman a regular in his backline.

Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa “deserves his new deal” at Villa Park, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on the star’s fresh contract.

Villans head coach Unai Emery has utilised the defender as a regular in his starting lineup this season.

Aston Villa contract news – Ezri Konsa

On Wednesday evening, Aston Villa announced that Konsa had signed a new five-year contract at Villa Park, keeping him tied to the club until the summer of 2028. The 2019 £11m arrival has established himself as a regular since signing from Brentford, having kept his place in the backline under the management of Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and Emery.

But with Konsa in the final two years of his contract, there was a risk of the Englishman attracting interest from some of the elite clubs in the Premier League. However, his new deal alleviates any immediate fears of the centre-back’s departure, who is forming a partnership with Pau Torres this term.

Villa have endured a mixed start to the Premier League campaign, having beaten Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace by scoring three goals or more. However, they have also been on the end of heavy defeats at Newcastle United and Liverpool, with Konsa’s centre-back partner Tyrone Mings suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the former. Therefore, Konsa, valued at close to £22m by Transfermarkt, must become a leader in Emery’s backline as one of the club’s most experienced figures.

Last April, Jones claimed to GIVEMESPORT that Emery had created excellent competition for places at centre-back, with Diego Carlos, Konsa and Mings all fighting for a spot in the team. The story remains the same, with Torres’ arrival replacing Mings in the conversation following the latter’s injury.

Ezri Konsa - vs Aston Villa Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Average rating 6.54 11th Pass success rate 93.3% 2nd Average passes per game 60 2nd Tackles per game 2.6 1st Interceptions per game 0.8 2nd Offsides won per game 1 1st Clearances per game 2.4 1st Blocks per game 0.8 1st All stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about Konsa’s new Aston Villa contract?

Jones believes that it’s unsurprising that Villa wanted to tie Konsa to a new deal and is surprised that he hasn’t been considered for an England call-up by Gareth Southgate yet. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Konsa deserves his new deal, and it is no surprise Villa wanted him tied up. I was told there was no immediate urgency because of the time he still had on the deal, but the way it was set up makes me believe they were confident this would come together quite quickly anyway. The main priority was to get this sorted before January so his future was secured and they weren’t suddenly being hunted by big clubs. “He’s become an important player at Villa, and you would have thought Southgate - a former Villa defender himself - might have given a bit more thought about trying to get him into the England set-up. There is only so long you can ignore a player playing in this position at this level, but he might have to stay patient and wait for England to have a new manager before he can unlock his full career potential. Villa fans know what a good player they have here, and I’m sure a new contract has been well received.”

WATCH: Ezri Konsa scores incredible solo goal for Aston Villa vs Brentford

What have others said about Konsa’s England chances?

With the future of Harry Maguire’s presence in the England squad a debate, another question should be who would replace the 30-year-old. Konsa could be the ideal candidate, having been a Premier League regular for four years, playing in an Aston Villa side that has constantly improved.

The 25-year-old’s former manager, Smith, is baffled why the defender made his international debut. He told the BBC (via the MailOnline):

“I don’t know why he isn’t being picked. He’s one of the standouts. Steven Gerrard came in after me and kept playing him. They have brought in centre-halves since then, and Unai keeps playing him as well. That’s a sign he is rated.”

When Smith was Villa's head coach, he indicated that Konsa could choose to represent Portugal if continuously overlooked for the England squad. Speaking in October 2021, he said (via The Athletic):

“Ezri is desperate to play international football. He’s a very talented player, and not getting called up will only act as motivation to prove people wrong and to try and get into that squad. Who knows? He may have a couple of choices in the next (international) window.”

However, with a new deal sealed, Konsa must focus on helping Villa succeed in the Premier League and Europa Conference League as he waits for his international call-up.