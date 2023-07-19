Aston Villa will step up their pursuit of Moussa Diaby in the coming days, but Unai Emery has already identified his alternative target, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Emery has worked wonders in the transfer market for Aston Villa so far, with the Spanish coach looking to land another major signing.

Aston Villa transfer news - Moussa Diaby

With European football returning to Villa Park next season, Emery has set about on adding continental quality to his Aston Villa side.

It started with the arrival of Youri Tielemans on a free transfer, with the Belgian international joining from relegated Leicester City, having previously racked up over 60 appearances in European competition (Transfermarkt).

Tielemans was soon joined by Villarreal defender Pau Torres, whose £36 million arrival signalled a statement of intent from Emery and the rest of the Aston Villa hierarchy.

Torres won the Europa League with Villarreal three seasons ago, with the Spaniard touted as being among the best left-footed defenders in Europe.

However, it doesn't appear that the West Midlands outfit are prepared to stop there, with their pursuit of Diaby set to step up a gear in the coming days.

It was reported by 90min that Bayer Leverkusen rejected a £30 million approach from Aston Villa for Diaby, with the Premier League side interested in lodging a second offer.

That's expected to be closer to the £50 million asking price Leverkusen have placed on the winger's shoulders, amid interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

While Diaby is deemed a primary target for Aston Villa, the one-time European champions aren't expected to stray too far from their own valuation of the player, with Romano hinting they're already exploring alternative options, should the Diaby deal fall through.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Diaby and Aston Villa?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano expects Aston Villa to submit a revised offer for Diaby, but has warned they won't stick around forever, should Leverkusen play hardball.

On the French international, Romano said: “So this is a concrete possibility for Aston Villa and I expect them to try once again for Diaby.

"So expect their new bid probably this week, but if not, they will move on. Jeremy Doku is one of their other options.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Aston Villa this summer?

According to CaughtOffside, Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation of Doku, with the view to making a move this summer.

It's suggested in the report that Aston Villa, along with Liverpool, are viewed to be the most keen on the Belgian, with current club Stade Rennais believed to be asking for £35 million.

The winger has been subject to approaches from AC Milan and Napoli, but is said to favour a move to the Premier League instead, with Aston Villa on standby, should their Diaby approach fall through.

Doku notched up an impressive 11 G/A contributions from 35 matches across the 2022/23 campaign, indicating he could offer Aston Villa the touch of quality they're craving on the right-hand side of attack.