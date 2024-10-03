Aston Villa are facing a summer battle to keep academy product Jacob Ramsey at the club, with multiple Premier League sides showing interest in the talented 23-year-old, MailOnline journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The Villans managed to hold onto Ramsey in the previous window, despite rumoured interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, but could face a similar challenge in nine months' time.

According to Mokbel, Villa were never looking to cash in on Ramsey this summer, having addressed their profit and sustainability concerns in June with the sale of Douglas Luiz to Juventus.

However, top English clubs may come calling for the 23-year-old’s services again, as he remains on the ‘long-term recruitment lists’ of several Premier League sides, who are preparing to try once more for Ramsey, who has been described as "unbelievable" by Sky Sports pundit Ty Bracey, in 2025.

Aston Villa and Tottenham were rumoured to be involved in discussions over a potential swap deal involving Ramsey during the previous window, with Spurs considering sending Giovani Lo Celso the other way.

Ramsey Attracting Premier League Clubs

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Mokbel, Ramsey’s contract situation could tempt Aston Villa into considering offers to avoid the midfielder entering the final 12 months of his deal.

Although under contract at Villa Park until 2027, the 23-year-old still leaves the Midlands club in a strong negotiating position next summer, although his recent injury history may be a concern for interested parties.

The English midfielder came off injured during last night’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich and was replaced by Leon Bailey around the half-hour mark. It is uncertain whether he will be fit to face Manchester United at the weekend.

Over the past two seasons, Ramsey has missed 40 games in total due to various injuries. Last term, he made just 21 appearances across all competitions, totalling 1,060 minutes of action, before ending his year prematurely with a toe problem.

The 23-year-old, who has been reportedly valued at around £50m, had been working his way back into Unai Emery’s first eleven at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, starting the previous four Premier League games and scoring on the opening day against West Ham.

Emery will be hoping to have Ramsey fit for what could already be a crucial top-four clash against the Red Devils on Sunday.

Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Expected goals 0.5 Pass accuracy % 89.2 Minutes played 337

Chelsea Still Keen on Jhon Duran

Amid his stellar start to the season

Chelsea and West Ham United are among those keeping a close eye on Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, following his impressive start to the season, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Premier League duo have maintained their interest in the Colombian, who was heavily linked with both clubs in the summer transfer window before Villa decided to retain the 20-year-old for the foreseeable future.

The Villa Park hierarchy will be pleased with their decision to keep Duran, as he has already netted six goals in nine appearances this season, including the winner in their emphatic 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-10-24.