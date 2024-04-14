Highlights Douglas Luiz's contract extension at Villa Park is growing more likely.

Luiz's success may set a trend of players staying at Villa longer by snubbing Arsenal, who are interested in securing his signature.

Villa's ambitions for Champions League football could keep stars like Luiz at the club.

Douglas Luiz's hot run of form at Aston Villa has been nothing short of sensational in Unai Emery's 18-month spell as manager - and the Brazilian is set to be rewarded for his outstanding development with a new contract at Villa Park, Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Luiz joined Villa from Manchester City upon their promotion to the Premier League back in 2019, and instantly became a first-team regular at Villa Park as the west Midlands outfit survived relegation to the Championship by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the season. It's been a slow but steady progression from Villa since, but the sacking of Steven Gerrard and the arrival of Unai Emery last October massively kickstarted the club's advancement into the top half of the table and likewise, Luiz's development into an elite player.

And his rise could be celebrated for a long time at Villa Park, with Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that Luiz's chances of signing a new deal are growing; stating it would 'be a surprise' if he leaves the club from here.

Jones: Douglas Luiz New Contract Chances "Growing"

Luiz has been the central part of a midfield that has bossed games all season

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"The chances of Douglas Luiz signing a new contract are indeed growing and while that is very good news for Villa it has a knock-on effect for teams who were looking at him as a potential transfer target for this summer. From what I hear around this it really would be a surprise if he leaves Villa now. "The team most actively linked with him have been Arsenal, so I think this will bring new focus on their situation in the middle of the park and how they grow out for next season. It probably makes the [Martin] Zubimendi situation more important for them. This is a real sign of Villa’s status and ambition if they can keep a player like that at a time when he is being pursued by a title-chasing side."

Luiz has been vital to Villa's rise up the league table this season, scoring 10 goals and grabbing 10 assists in all competitions with the Europa Conference League trophy in sight.

An outstanding output from the Brazilian this campaign has seen him almost double his tallies for both goals and assists in just a quarter of the games - marking, without doubt, his best year in the Premier League.

Douglas Luiz Could Start a New Trend at Aston Villa

Other stars could follow suit in terms of contracts

If English clubs can boost the co-efficient in the latter stages of UEFA tournaments - meaning that England falls into the best two nations in Europe - Champions League football will find its way to Villa Park for the first time since it's rebranding from the European Cup, with fifth place in the Premier League earning a place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz joined Manchester City in 2017 but he failed to make a single appearance for the club

That success will see players like Luiz stay on for longer with the club - and if he becomes a pioneer by snubbing league leaders Arsenal to stay at the club, it shows that Villa are certainly within their rights of daring to dream.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-04-24.