Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is 'repairing his reputation in English football' and won't be tempted by the prospect of managing elsewhere for the foreseeable future, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 51-year-old has done a remarkable job since taking over at Villa Park from Steven Gerrard and has his side in contention for continental qualification this campaign.

Aston Villa latest news - Unai Emery

Aston Villa are currently one of the most in-form teams in the English top flight at present, having gone unbeaten in their last seven Premier League fixtures, as per Sky Sports.

The Villans now sit sixth in the league standings with just eight games left to play and they will be aiming to secure some form of European football for next term, whether it be access to the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Spaniard Emery looks to be taking everything in his stride at the moment and doesn't seem to be feeling the pressure in the race for Europe. As per the Express and Star, Emery stated: "Pressure is there when you’re in the bottom and you have to win. Pressure was when I was here playing against Manchester United! I remember that moment and I was a little bit under pressure! Not now, not now. But I like it and I grew up playing under pressure as a coach. I like this, playing against the best, being very, very determined because you are playing for something to win."

Next up for Aston Villa is a home tie against Newcastle United on Saturday, where they could take another step forward to achieving their 2022/23 aspirations.

What has Dean Jones said about Unai Emery?

Journalist Jones thinks that Emery will be fully focused on building for the future at Aston Villa and will not be tempted to jump ship any time soon.

Jones told GMS: "Emery is a really, really good manager, really good coach and he's repairing his reputation in English football at the moment. I think that certainly, for the next year or so, he'll be fully focused on Aston Villa and won't be going anywhere."

Which players have stood out the most at Aston Villa under Unai Emery?

First off, Ollie Watkins has played like a man possessed at times under Emery and feeds into the regular narrative of the Spaniard taking over at a club and being able to get his strikers scoring regularly.

The 27-year-old netted his ninth goal in 11 matches last weekend against Nottingham Forest and has benefitted enormously from Emery's coaching methods.

Captain John McGinn has been a lynchpin in midfield and has recovered from an inconsistent start to this term. At the same time, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings have formed a reliable partnership in central defence, keeping five clean sheets in their last seven Premier League matches.

For the time being, Emery will be hoping that his side will continue to fire on all cylinders and finish this season as strongly as possible.