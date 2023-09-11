Highlights Aston Villa could have made an exciting signing this summer in a Serie A star.

Aston Villa could have pulled off “one of the most exciting signings of the summer” in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, as transfer insider Dean Jones reviews the club’s chances of tempting the star to Villa Park in the future.

Unai Emery hopes to carry on the impressive form his Villans squad have shown under his leadership since his appointment last October.

Aston Villa transfer news – Federico Chiesa

According to a report from Sky Sports Italia in June, Aston Villa were prepared to bid over £51m to sign Juventus winger Chiesa this summer. The Bianconeri have been blighted by financial issues, resulting in a drop-off in their dominance in the Italian game and a need to sell assets at the Allianz Stadium. A move never materialised, but CalcioMercato claimed that Juve’s financial demands ‘didn’t scare Villa’, as the one-time European Cup winners aimed to bolster their squad before 1st September’s transfer window deadline.

Ultimately, Villa signed Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby in a deal worth a reported £51.9m, putting cold water on a deal to secure the services of Chiesa this summer. Emery also welcomed Galatasaray winger Nicolo Zaniolo on a season-long loan to Villa Park. However, the departure of Philippe Coutinho could heighten the need for further attacking reinforcements in January. Jones told GIVEMESPORT in July that Villa were looking to exploit the exodus of Serie A stars across the recent transfer window, but the Villans passed on a move for the Italian international.

What has Jones said about Aston Villa and Chiesa?

Jones believes that Villa will have to remain at a “very high level” to tempt Chiesa to Villa Park in the future and suggests a team like Liverpool could move for his services.

“The signing of Chiesa would have been one of the most exciting signings of the summer if Villa could have pulled it off. This summer was an opportunity to go hunting for stars at Juventus, but quite how easy that will be in the future remains to be seen, as it’ll probably depend on how successful they are in the coming months. Chiesa has started the season well, and if he and Dusan Vlahovic are regularly on the scoresheet, it’s feasible that Juve are back in the Scudetto conversation. Villa will still be looking for game-changers as this side evolves, so it’ll be interesting to see whether such a deal comes back into their vision - but they will have to remain at a very high level to tempt Chiesa into a move. He’s a brilliant player, the sort I can imagine Liverpool might have an eye on whenever Mohamed Salah leaves.”

How does Chiesa compare to Diaby?

Villa’s signing of Diaby effectively ruled out a big-money move for Chiesa at Villa Park this summer, and whether that was the right decision remains to be seen. The Frenchman has made a positive start to life in the West Midlands, having produced three goal contributions in five appearances, as Villa sauntered into the Europa Conference League group stages. The 24-year-old offers a different dynamic to Emery’s starting XI, compared to Chiesa. Diaby’s game is based on his exceptional dribbling ability and speed and has proved himself to be a reliable presence at Bayer Leverkusen and in his early days at Villa.

Meanwhile, Chiesa has spent much of the last two seasons on the sidelines, having suffered several injury issues, including a cruciate ligament rupture, after playing a part in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph. The tricky wide man’s game is based on his technical ability rather than his blistering pace and quality when driving the ball forward. Villa’s decision to sign Diaby would indicate he was more suited to Emery’s system than Chiesa, though a move for the Italian shouldn’t be ruled out entirely.

Federico Chiesa vs Moussa Diaby - 2022/23 stats Chiesa Diaby Appearances 33 48 Goals 4 14 Assists 6 11 Yellow cards 4 7 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What other clubs could sign Chiesa in the next 12 months?

If Chiesa can get a full season under his belt at Juventus, there is sure to be Premier League interest in his signature, heading into the January and summer markets of 2024. As Jones mentioned, Liverpool seems like an ideal destination for Chiesa, especially if Salah is lured away from Anfield to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea’s heavy spending under co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly could also make a switch to west London a possibility for the Juventus star. The Blues have spent over £1bn since May 2022 and haven’t shown any intention of slowing down across the American businessman’s first three transfer windows at Stamford Bridge. And with the future of Jadon Sancho under threat at Manchester United, Chiesa could be identified as a target to step into the Englishman’s shoes at Old Trafford.