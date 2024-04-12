Highlights Aston Villa have 'agreed to pay' £25m to sign Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Karioglu, according to reports in Turkey.

The potential signing of Kadioglu could signal big changes in the left-back position at Villa Park.

Villa landing the 21-year-old would be a coup as he has been labelled as a "future superstar".

Much of Aston Villa's summer transfer business will depend on whether they qualify for the Champions League this season. That's a huge pull for players, and Villa will be planning for all eventualities. But with that said, Villa might have already agreed their first signing.

Turkish outlet Akşam report that Villa have "agreed to pay" €30m (£25.67m) for Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu this summer. The versatile defender can also play at right-back, which would be handy for Villa if they are to be playing European football again next season.

What the Deal Would Look Like for Villa

A big-money move for a defender from Turkey

Fenerbahce are said to have reached an agreement with Villa for the player, so the deal could be one of the first to be confirmed once the summer transfer window opens. Paying around £25m for an unexperienced defender from Turkey is a big move, but if he proves value for money it could eventually be seen as a bargain swoop.

The full-back - once described as a "future superstar" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X, has been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester City in the past, which is an indicator of how highly he is rated in European football. If those two clubs have retained their interest, Villa will have pulled off a huge scalp by beating both of them to his signature.

It's viable, though, that he could one day join one of those clubs, but will want to prove himself in the Premier League with Aston Villa first. They could stand to make a profit on the player in the future, given his age and the calibre of clubs he has already attracted in his career to date.

How Kadıoğlu has compared to Moreno & Digne in 2023-24 Kadıoğlu Moreno Digne Appearances 42 26 36 Goals 3 3 2 Assists 4 0 5 Yellow cards 3 2 8 Minutes played 3,528 1,530 2,439

Villa's Left-Back Situation

Villa have two senior left-backs at the club in Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne. Moreno, 30, joined from Real Betis in January 2023 and has made 45 appearances for the club so far. He was out injured between May and November last year after having surgery on a severe hamstring injury.

The other left-back in the squad is former Everton man Lucas Digne. The 30-year-old joined the club 12 months before Moreno, in January 2022, and has played 83 games. There has been speculation about his future for the last couple of years, with a move to Saudi Arabia said to have been on the cards last summer.

If Villa do complete the signing of Kadioglu, it's likely that either Moreno or Digne will leave the club this summer. The duo are both 30 years old, whereas Kadioglu is six years their junior. It may be more likely that Digne leaves, given Moreno was signed by current boss Unai Emery.

Villa have also been linked with Mario Hermoso of Atletico Madrid in recent days. Despite playing predominantly at centre-back, Hermoso has also played at left-back before so could be another option for Emery and Villa in that area of the pitch.

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-04-24.