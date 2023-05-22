Aston Villa target Ferran Torres wants to stay in Barcelona amid interest in a summer move from the Villa Park outfit, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery is looking to strengthen his Villans squad in the upcoming transfer window ahead of a potential campaign in the Europa Conference League.

Aston Villa transfer news – Ferran Torres

Aston Villa had been strongly linked with a move to bring Torres back to the Premier League this summer, after Barcelona secured his signature from Manchester City for £57m in December 2021.

However, the Villans’ chances of signing the 23-year-old, who has been described as "world-class" by his manager Xavi, have been dealt a blow after Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany turned down a move to the West Midlands outfit at the last minute to remain at the Nou Camp.

Emery has made an immediate impression at Villa Park and has turned the side from a relegation-threatened outfit to being within one win of securing European football next season.

And Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Spanish head coach is a fan of Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso, who currently plies his trade on loan at Villarreal.

What has Romano said about Aston Villa and Torres?

Speaking about Villa’s summer transfer targets, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Lo Celso is a player appreciated by Unai Emery.

“Ferran Torres wants to stay at Barcelona. It's not easy because Barcelona need money, so they need to put players in the market, and Ferran Torres could be one of them.”

Would Lo Celso or Torres be good signings for Aston Villa?

Lo Celso and Torres would both fancy their chances at becoming critical players in Emery’s side should they move to Villa Park this summer.

The former has worked under Emery during spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal, hitting the back of the net eight times and producing ten assists for his teammates across 86 appearances, indicating that the 27-year-old would need to be more productive in the West Midlands.

Meanwhile, Torres, who reportedly earns £62,000 per-week, has already proved he can perform to a high standard during his last spell in English football, having bagged 16 goals and four assists in 43 outings under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Given their potential participation in the Europa Conference League next season, Emery will be conscious that he needs to increase the depth in his squad to compete on both fronts.

Therefore, Lo Celso and Torres could be considered solid options for Villa as they look towards an exciting future at Villa Park.