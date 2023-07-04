Aston Villa have a “definite interest” in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres at Villa Park this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery will hope to bolster and improve his Villans squad ahead of what could be a long but exciting season balancing Premier League and Conference League football.

Aston Villa transfer news – Ferran Torres

According to Mundo Deportivo (via BirminghamLive), Aston Villa have made an initial loan offer to sign Torres from Barcelona, including a £20m option to buy him outright should he enjoy a successful spell in the West Midlands.

However, the same publication reports that the Catalan giants are “not enthused” by the bid and hope to recoup £35m of the £46.7m they spent on bringing him to the Camp Nou from Manchester City.

Emery requires reinforcements in his Villa squad after the side’s stunning seventh-place finish in last season’s Premier League earned them a place in the qualification stages of this term’s Conference League.

Should the Villans progress to the group stage, as expected, they will need to bolster the options in their squad to compete on both a domestic and continental front.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT in May that signing Torres at Villa Park won’t be easy.

But Jones claims there is an interest in the former Valencia man from Villa, and his signing, alongside namesake Pau Torres, could set the side up well ahead of the upcoming campaign.

What has Jones said about Torres and Aston Villa?

Speaking about Villa’s chances of signing Torres, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “There's definite interest there, and they feel he could be a really good player for their system. Getting the two Torres players could be a real good make-up for Aston Villa going forward next season.”

Would Torres be a good signing for Aston Villa?

Torres, described as a “flamboyant” winger by talent scout Jacek Kulig, would be an excellent addition at Aston Villa, having already proven he can be a top performer in the Premier League.

The 35-cap Spain international hit the back of the net 16 times and registered four assists in 43 appearances at Manchester City, indicating he can be a reliable presence in front of goal.

However, an underwhelming return of seven goals and three assists in 45 outings for Barcelona last season paints a different picture, hinting that Torres’ stock may have dropped over the last two seasons.

But as an option in Emery’s squad, Villa's acquisition of Torres would be an excellent piece of business as the Spanish head coach looks to an exciting period at Villa Park.