Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is a keen admirer of Everton’s Amadou Onana and The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed the Spaniard’s side are in the process of finalising an agreement for the Belgian in a deal worth round the £50 million price point.

In a bid to bolster their central midfield ranks, particularly on the back of Douglas Luiz’s exit to Juventus, Emery and Co have identified the Premier League-proven Belgian as their primary target and are now making ground on their pursuit.

Previously courted by the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United, it is Champions League-qualifying Villa who seem to be Onana's next destination in a summer which could be potentially career-defining for the £100,000-a-week earner.

Aston Villa Close in on Amadou Onana Move

Personal terms between player and club agreed

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ornstein revealed that a move - worth around the £50 million mark - for Onana is in its final stages with Emery and his entourage preparing for Champions League football in 2024/25. A move to Villa Park would make the midfield enforcer the club's second-most expensive signing of the Monchi era - behind Frenchman Moussa Diaby.

“EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa in process of finalising agreement with Everton to sign Amadou Onana. Deal worth ~£50m & personal terms in place on long-term contract. 22yo EFC midfielder targeted by Unai Emery + keen to play for Spaniard & AVFC.”

The report suggests that personal terms between the glittering 22-year-old and his would-be buyers, while the midfielder himself is ‘enthusiastic’ over the prospect of plying his trade under Emery.

Since joining Everton in the summer of 2022 for an initial £30 million from French club Lille, Onana has been nothing short of imperative to their play and in 2023/24 alone, he chalked up 37 outings last season in all competitions.

