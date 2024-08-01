Highlights Aston Villa have reportedly found a 'total agreement' to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku has his heart set on reuniting with former manager Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Villa are seeking a new centre-forward after also being linked with Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Aston Villa are looking to hijack Romelu Lukaku's move to Napoli from Chelsea after reportedly finding a 'total agreement' to sign the Belgium international, according to Il Mattino.

The Champions League qualifiers are a shock inclusion in the race for the striker with Napoli manager Antonio Conte 'worried' about a possible breakdown.

Reports on Wednesday from Calcio e Finanza suggested that Lukaku was training alone and waiting for a move to Napoli to materialise amid his inevitable departure from West London.

His prospective move comes after two successful loans away from Stamford Bridge following his return to the club in 2021. Reputable strike rates with Inter and Roma have seen his stock rise in Serie A, and that looks to be the forward's desired destination.

Napoli's Conte nervous, but Lukaku Wants Italian Return

A move to Birmingham is not in the striker's plans

Reports earlier this week suggested that Lukaku - who currently earns £325,000-a-week - was set to link up with former Inter boss Conte at Napoli. The striker hit fine form during his tenure between 2019 and 2021, and finding himself as an outcast at Chelsea, Naples looks like an ideal destination.

It was reported that the possibility of a swap between Chelsea and Napoli involving Lukaku, a big pile of cash, and Victor Osimhen had been discussed. However, that was refuted by Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda, and Lukaku continues to wait for his future to be sorted out.

More recent updates from Il Mattino, now point to the involvement of Unai Emery's Aston Villa, and it's said Chelsea have found ‘total agreement’ with Aston Villa over a fee for Lukaku. That said, while Chelsea have allegedly been pushing Lukaku to agree terms with the Birmingham club, the Belgian is refusing that possibility in favour of Napoli.

Lukaku all-competition statistics under Conte at Inter (2019-21) Season 2019-20 2020-21 Games 51 44 Goals 34 30 Assists 6 10

Chelsea are said to be running out of patience and have Napoli boss Antonio Conte ‘worried’. He, too, wants the club to sign Lukaku as soon as they can, but Osimhen’s potential exit is blocking the move.

Villa After Imposing Striker

Emery's side have also been linked with Mateta

This week's transfer speculation has made Aston Villa's offensive plans quite clear. While Jhon Duran looks to get a move to West Ham, Villa are interested in bolstering their attacking depth with a commanding forward player. Lukaku, of course, fits the bill. However, Unai Emery's side have also registered their interest in Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Frenchman had a fine end to last season's Premier League campaign, scoring 14 of his 16 league goals in the final 16 matches. Two players with great strength, quality work within build-up play, and strike rate - being linked with both shows Emery's potentially direct approach as his side prepare for both the Premier League and Champions League challenges.

Lukaku v Mateta 2023-24 League Statistics Player Romelu Lukaku Jean-Philippe Mateta Games 32 35 Goals 13 16 Assists 3 5 Expected Goals (xG) 9.8 10.9 Non Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) 9.0 9.4 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) 2.4 3.1 Shot-Creating Actions (SCA) 67 65 Goal-Creating Actions(GCA) 9 12

Statistics via Transfermarkt and FBREF